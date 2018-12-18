PBL 2018: All you need to know about Hyderabad Hunters

After her stunning show at the recently-concluded BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu will be the cynosure of all eyes as she leads the Hyderabad Hunters in the fourth season of the Premier Badminton League.

The 23-year-old looked highly motivated and rejuvenated in each of her five wins at the prestigious season-ender and scalped the likes of Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Ratchanok Intanon, Beiwen Zhang and Nozomi Okuhara.

It was a far cry from the Sindhu who had been struggling earlier on in the season and couldn't even cross the second round in Hong Kong. Having gained so much confidence from winning the biggest title of her career, Sindhu would definitely like to use it to take the Hunters to title-winning glory.

That Sindhu and the Hunters are a winning combination is not hard to guess. The Hunters are the defending champions while Sindhu was instrumental in the Chennai Smashers emerging triumphant in Season 2 of the PBL.

Because of the Rio Olympic silver medallist's presence, the Hunters won't be missing the services of their biggest star so far, Carolina Marin. This will be the first time in four seasons that the Spaniard will not be pledging her allegiance to the team from Hyderabad.

That is where Sindhu comes in as not just the captain, but the role model for the youngsters in the squad and a true leader in every sense.

However, she alone cannot be enough for the Hunters to perform like they did in the last season.

They need a compact unit in the other departments as well for the team to flourish. That is where Lee Hyun Il becomes indispensable for the cause of the Hunters.

The 38-year-old is one of the oldest shuttlers still plying his trade in the circuit and has the experience of notching up a staggering 489 wins and reaching a career-high No. 7 in 2012.

Currently, he is placed at the 33rd position, having won the Macau Open last month. Just two spots below at 35 is the Hunters' second-best men's singles shuttler, Mark Caljouw.

The Dutch won the Orleans Masters, besides finishing as the runner-up at the US Open, thus validating the fact that he can provide some able support to Lee Hyun Il.

In doubles, Kim Sa Rang is the player every doubles exponent will be looking up to. With the highest career ranking of No. 2 in men's doubles, two World Championships bronze medals, an Asian Championships gold medal among other achievements, the Korean is the one who can make a lot of difference with his guile and finesse.

Eom Hye Won, also from Korea, has impressive credentials as well. She has been a former World No. 5 in women's doubles and has a World Championships silver medal in women's doubles as well as a bronze in mixed. Clearly, the Kim-Eom partnership has the potential to be a match winner for the Hunters.

Meghana Jakkampudi, the current World No. 31 in women's doubles, too can come in handy should she get on the court.

Squad: PV Sindhu (women's singles), Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka (women's singles), Lee Hyun Il (men's singles), Mark Caljouw (men's singles), Rahul Yadav Chittaboina (men's singles), Kim Sa Rang (doubles), Eom Hye Won (doubles), Meghana Jakkampudi (doubles).

