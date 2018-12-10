PBL 2018, Bengaluru Raptors: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

With the Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2018 kicking off on 22nd December, 2018 - the top badminton league around the world is back to celebrate its 4th edition. The addition of Pune 7 Aces has made it a nine team league, which would be played over the course of 20 days.

Kidambi Srikanth will be Raptors' major player this season

The current format suggests for each team to play six ties in the league stage wherein each TIE consists of five matches and each match shall be a best of three.

The finalists of last year, Bengaluru Raptors will be looking to change from runners up to the champions in the PBL 2018. They will be led by top Indian male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth. Apart from him, the team will have B. Sai Praneeth, Mithun Manjunath and Nguyễn Tiến Minh for men’s singles. Vũ Thị Trang will be a women’s singles competitor.

The Raptors have a strong doubles team where England’s Marcus Ellis and Marcus Ellis could be seen competing in the mixed doubles event. The Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan will be one of the toughest to crack for the opponents in men’s doubles. The duo is known to be one of the best pair for doubles in Badminton.

Here is the full schedule for the Raptors:

Match #1

Date: 28th December 2018

Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 16:00

Match #2

Date: 30th December 2018

Opponent: Pune 7 Aces

Venue: Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune

Timing (IST) : 19:00

Match #3

Date: 2nd January 2019

Opponent: Delhi Dashers

Venue: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 19:00

Match #4

Date: 5th January 2019

Opponent: North Eastern Warriors

Venue: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 19:00

Match #5

Date: 8th January 2019

Opponent: Mumbai Rockets

Venue: Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 19:00

Match #6

Date: 10th January 2019

Opponent: Chennai Smashers

Venue: Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 19:00

