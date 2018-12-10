×
PBL 2018, Delhi Dashers: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

Rishikesh Malkhede
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:00 IST

The Premier Badminton League 2018 is all set to kick start from the 22nd of December 2018. Into the fourth season, the league will be a nine team affair, with Pune 7 Aces being added to the existing eight.

H. S. Prannoy will lead the charge for the Dashers
H. S. Prannoy will lead the charge for the Dashers

Delhi Dashers is a team which is said to be on a good run since the first season where they took the championship title. Despite being in the last position of the points table in the second edition, they fought back and secured the third place in the third edition. With new, young and energetic players being auctioned, the Dashers are expected to have a longer run in the PBL season 4.

The 10 member squad will be led by H.S Prannoy who holds the 15th position in the world for men's singles and Tommy Sugiarto who is in 11th position. The Dashers will be guided by coach Ajay Kanwar.

The biggest highlights from the auction was the signing of the Indonesian Champion, Tommy Sugiarto for Rs. 70 lakhs, making him the costliest non-iconic player in this auction. He is believed to be taking part in Men's singles along with the H.S Prannoy who is the club's biggest signing for the whooping amount of Rs. 80 lakhs.

Evgeniya Kosetskaya from Russia who has bagged the silver Medal in the 2018 European Badminton Championships (Huelva) will give a tough competition for the opponent in the women's singles. H.S Prannoy and Tommy Sugiarto who will get on the court in the category of men's singles.

With a bunch of experience on the court, Ajay Kanwar can hope for his team to put up an extraordinary performance in the upcoming season. Delhi Dashers are starting their PBL 2018 campaign on 23rd December 2018.

Here is a full schedule of Delhi Dashers:

Match #1

Date: 23 December 2018

Opponent: Mumbai Rockets

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 16:00

Match #2

Date: 26 December 2018

Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Venue: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #3

Date: 29 December 2018

Opponent: North Eastern Warriors

Venue: Pune

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #4

Date: 2 January 2019

Opponent: Bengaluru Raptors

Venue: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #5

Date: 6 January 2019

Opponent: Pune 7 Aces

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 16:00

Match #6

Date: 9 January 2019

Opponent: Hyderabad Hunters

City: Bangalore

Timing (IST): 16:00

(With inputs from Praveen Sundaram)

