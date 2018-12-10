PBL 2018, Delhi Dashers: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings
The Premier Badminton League 2018 is all set to kick start from the 22nd of December 2018. Into the fourth season, the league will be a nine team affair, with Pune 7 Aces being added to the existing eight.
Delhi Dashers is a team which is said to be on a good run since the first season where they took the championship title. Despite being in the last position of the points table in the second edition, they fought back and secured the third place in the third edition. With new, young and energetic players being auctioned, the Dashers are expected to have a longer run in the PBL season 4.
The 10 member squad will be led by H.S Prannoy who holds the 15th position in the world for men's singles and Tommy Sugiarto who is in 11th position. The Dashers will be guided by coach Ajay Kanwar.
The biggest highlights from the auction was the signing of the Indonesian Champion, Tommy Sugiarto for Rs. 70 lakhs, making him the costliest non-iconic player in this auction. He is believed to be taking part in Men's singles along with the H.S Prannoy who is the club's biggest signing for the whooping amount of Rs. 80 lakhs.
Evgeniya Kosetskaya from Russia who has bagged the silver Medal in the 2018 European Badminton Championships (Huelva) will give a tough competition for the opponent in the women's singles. H.S Prannoy and Tommy Sugiarto who will get on the court in the category of men's singles.
With a bunch of experience on the court, Ajay Kanwar can hope for his team to put up an extraordinary performance in the upcoming season. Delhi Dashers are starting their PBL 2018 campaign on 23rd December 2018.
Here is a full schedule of Delhi Dashers:
Match #1
Date: 23 December 2018
Opponent: Mumbai Rockets
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 16:00
Match #2
Date: 26 December 2018
Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters
Venue: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 19:00
Match #3
Date: 29 December 2018
Opponent: North Eastern Warriors
Venue: Pune
Timing (IST): 19:00
Match #4
Date: 2 January 2019
Opponent: Bengaluru Raptors
Venue: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 19:00
Match #5
Date: 6 January 2019
Opponent: Pune 7 Aces
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 16:00
Match #6
Date: 9 January 2019
Opponent: Hyderabad Hunters
City: Bangalore
Timing (IST): 16:00
(With inputs from Praveen Sundaram)
