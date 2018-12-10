×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PBL 2018, Mumbai Rockets: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

Rishikesh Malkhede
CONTRIBUTOR
News
32   //    10 Dec 2018, 18:20 IST

Mumbai Rockets, owned by the Bombay Badminton Pvt. Ltd, is a badminton team that is a part of the Premier Badminton League(PBL). It was founded in the tournament’s opening year in 2013.

Sameer Verma will play a pivotal role in the Mumbai Rockets team
Sameer Verma will play a pivotal role in the Mumbai Rockets team

Mumbai were the finalists of the league in the second and third season but lost to Delhi Dashers and Chennai Smashers respectively. Last season, they finished second in the league stage with 19 points behind the Awadhe Warriors.

In the 2018 PBL, they have a host of new talents under the captaincy of Lee Yong Dae. Under the coaching of Rupesh Kumar, Mumbai will be hoping to turn their fortunes around by grabbing the prize this season.

Lee Yong Dae, a South Korean badminton player who plays both in men’s and mixed doubles has reached world number one rank with four different partners. The Rockets’ squad consists of players like Sameer Verma, Pratul Joshi and Anura Prabhudesai.

Likewise, Anders Antonsen, the Danish shuttler who won the silver at the European Championship in 2017, has been signed in to increase the depth of the squad with his deft stroke play and agility.

They will kick start their campaign against Delhi Dashers on 23rd December in Mumbai, a day after the league starts in 22nd December.

Here is the full Time table, Schedule, Venue details and Match Timings of the Mumbai Rockets:

Match #1

Date: Sunday, 23 December 2018

Advertisement

Venue : Mumbai, The National Sports Club of India

Opponents : Delhi Dashers

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

Match #2

Date: Thursday, 27 December 2018

Venue : Hyderabad, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Opponents : North Eastern Warriors

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

Match #3

Date: Saturday, 29 December 2018

Venue : Pune, Shree Chhatrapati Sports Complex

Opponents : Pune 7 Aces

Time (IST) : 4:00 PM

Match #4

Date: Monday, 31 December 2018

Venue : Pune, Shree Chhatrapati Sports Complex

Opponents : Awadhe Warriors

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

Match #5

Date: Saturday, 5 January 2019

Venue : Ahmedabad, The Arena by TransStadia

Opponents : Chennai Smashers

Time (IST) : 4:00 PM

Match #6

Date: Tuesday, 8 January 2019

Venue : Bengaluru, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

Opponents : Bengaluru Raptors

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

*With inputs from Sayan Kar

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest updates from the Premier Badminton League 2018

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Mumbai Rockets Lee Yong Dae Sameer VERMA Premier Badminton League Schedule 2018-19
Rishikesh Malkhede
CONTRIBUTOR
PBL 2018, Hyderabad Hunters: Time Table, Schedule, Venue...
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018, Pune 7 Aces: Time Table, Schedule, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Premier Badminton League 2018-19: Full schedule and match...
RELATED STORY
Hyderabad Hunters all set to repeat history in Premier...
RELATED STORY
PBL 2018: How different are the rules for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for...
RELATED STORY
World Champion Carolina Marin, Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu...
RELATED STORY
3 moments that changed the face of Indian Badminton
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian Badminton players of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us