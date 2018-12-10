PBL 2018, Mumbai Rockets: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

Mumbai Rockets, owned by the Bombay Badminton Pvt. Ltd, is a badminton team that is a part of the Premier Badminton League(PBL). It was founded in the tournament’s opening year in 2013.

Sameer Verma will play a pivotal role in the Mumbai Rockets team

Mumbai were the finalists of the league in the second and third season but lost to Delhi Dashers and Chennai Smashers respectively. Last season, they finished second in the league stage with 19 points behind the Awadhe Warriors.

In the 2018 PBL, they have a host of new talents under the captaincy of Lee Yong Dae. Under the coaching of Rupesh Kumar, Mumbai will be hoping to turn their fortunes around by grabbing the prize this season.

Lee Yong Dae, a South Korean badminton player who plays both in men’s and mixed doubles has reached world number one rank with four different partners. The Rockets’ squad consists of players like Sameer Verma, Pratul Joshi and Anura Prabhudesai.

Likewise, Anders Antonsen, the Danish shuttler who won the silver at the European Championship in 2017, has been signed in to increase the depth of the squad with his deft stroke play and agility.

They will kick start their campaign against Delhi Dashers on 23rd December in Mumbai, a day after the league starts in 22nd December.

Here is the full Time table, Schedule, Venue details and Match Timings of the Mumbai Rockets:

Match #1

Date: Sunday, 23 December 2018

Venue : Mumbai, The National Sports Club of India

Opponents : Delhi Dashers

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

Match #2

Date: Thursday, 27 December 2018

Venue : Hyderabad, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Opponents : North Eastern Warriors

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

Match #3

Date: Saturday, 29 December 2018

Venue : Pune, Shree Chhatrapati Sports Complex

Opponents : Pune 7 Aces

Time (IST) : 4:00 PM

Match #4

Date: Monday, 31 December 2018

Venue : Pune, Shree Chhatrapati Sports Complex

Opponents : Awadhe Warriors

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

Match #5

Date: Saturday, 5 January 2019

Venue : Ahmedabad, The Arena by TransStadia

Opponents : Chennai Smashers

Time (IST) : 4:00 PM

Match #6

Date: Tuesday, 8 January 2019

Venue : Bengaluru, Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

Opponents : Bengaluru Raptors

Time (IST) : 7.00 PM

*With inputs from Sayan Kar

