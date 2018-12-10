PBL 2018, Pune 7 Aces: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

Pune 7 Aces is a new badminton franchise team representing Pune in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League 2018. It is owned by popular Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu and KRI Talent. Pune's inclusion adds to the excitement, making the league a nine-team affair.

2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin will be the star player for Pune 7 Aces

The team is being led by ace Spaniard Carolina Marin, who is one of the most experienced overseas players in the league. She is a former world number one and will lead the attack from the front for her new franchise. She is accompanied in the women’s singles arena by Danish shuttler Line Kjaersfeldt. Known for her agility and swiftness on the court, Line also possesses deft stroke play and has a bag of tricks up her sleeves.

The men’s singles category consist of French shuttler Brice Leverdez and Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Lakshya Sen. Brice looks to be in good shape and will look to continue the fine form when he takes the court for Pune. Lakshya Sen, a teen prodigy and a former Junior World number one is a name to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the PBL.

The doubles platform is another strong area for the team. Danish ace doubles shuttler Mathias Boe will take up the Pune mantle for the upcoming season. He is accompanied by Ivanon, who is another highly rated player. Their addition brings in loads of experience to the Pune squad.

Chiraag Shetty is another versatile player and is a valuable addition to the department of the Pune 7 Aces. Young talent Prajakta Sawant will also be seen donning the Pune 7 outfit in the upcoming edition.

With a strong lineup in the singles and the doubles department, the Pune franchise is all set to aim for the crown and give the other teams a run for their money.

Here is the full schedule of the Pune 7 Aces:

Match #1

Date: 22nd December

Opponent: Hyderabad Hunters

Venue: The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

Timing(IST): 19:00

Match #2

Date: 24th December

Opponent: Awadhe Warriors

Venue: The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

Timing(IST): 19:00

Match #3

Date: 29th December

Opponent: Mumbai Rockets

Venue: Balewadi Indoor Stadium, Pune

Timing(IST): 16:00

Match #4

Date: 30th December

Opponent: Bengaluru Raptors

Venue: Balewadi Indoor Stadium, Pune

Timing(IST): 19:00

Match #5

Date: 3rd January

Opponent: Chennai Smashers

Venue: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing(IST): 19:00

Match #6

Date: 6th January

Opponent: Delhi Dashers

Venue: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing(IST): 16:00

*With inputs from Pratul Srinivasan

