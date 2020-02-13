PBL 2020: 5 standout performances from the season

PV Sindhu in action

Premier Badminton League 2020 concluded on 9th February this year which saw the defending champions Bengaluru Raptors successfully defend their title courtesy of a 4-2 win against the North Eastern Warriors.

Though this season had to do with the absence of a few big names such as Saina Nehwal, Carolina Marin among others, this edition handed an opportunity for youngsters to make a mark as Rituparna Das, Lakshya Sen rubbed shoulders with experienced stars such as PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying and others.

With the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League producing some high-voltage matches, we take a look at five standout performances that were on display.

#1 P.S.Chan and E.H.Won vs North Eastern Warriors (Final)

The players in action

The tie stood at 3-3 between the Bengaluru Raptors and North Eastern Warriors and a trump match win was all that the Raptors needed, while the Warriors needed to destroy the trump to win the league.

The Korea-Thailand combination of the Raptors was leading in the first game with them winning the game 15-14 on match point. However, the less experienced pair of the Warriors made a comeback in the second game and reversed the result to win 15-14 courtesy of a smart serve from the 19-year-old, Krishna Prasad. In his first-ever PBL match, the performance from Krishna was appealing to the eye.

The third game kept the audience on the edge of their seats as the defending champions' duo enjoyed an 8-2 lead before the Warriors fought their way back to reduce the deficit to just a single point at 11-12.

However, the Raptors duo ensured they held their lead in the end and clinched the game 15-12, and in the process took their side to a well-deserved title win.

