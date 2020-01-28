PBL arrives in Hyderabad

Sikki Reddy and PV Sindhu along with team owner Dr. VRK Rao, Sudhakar Reddy Chirra of Abhibus.com, and Mr.Manish Dua, President, Sales and Marketing of Orient Cements

Hyderabad, January 28, 2020: Over the next 12 days all roads will lead to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium as the final leg of the Premier Badminton League will get under way here on Wednesday.

Local team Hyderabad Hunters are leaving no stone unturned to make it as exciting as possible for fans, promising to come out with all guns blazing in their quest to regain the title.

"This is our home turf. With the support of our passionate fans, we are confident of upping our game and making a dash for the semifinals," Dr. VRK Rao, the owner of Hyderabad Hunters, said.

Hyderabad Hunters, led by local star and newly anointed Padma Bhushan, PV Sindhu, will hope to turn the tide following a not too impressive season so far.

"We have not had the best of starts. But that is in the past now. We are working on the things that need to be fine tuned and we will be ready for this crucial phase of the league.," Sindhu said.

In their first fixture here, the Hunters, owned by the Agile Group, will take on second-placed North-Eastern Warriors. Sindhu knows what they are up against, with the visitors boasting of Michele Li, Lee Yong Dae among others in their side.

Commenting on the association Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Managing Director and CEO, abhibus.com who are the Principle Sponsor of Hyderabad Hunters team for season 5 of PBL said, “we saw natural synergies of being homegrown entities that are creating inspirational stories with their products and services and gamesmanship. Key players of Hyderabad Hunters P.V. Sindhu, Sikki Reddy and Priyanshu Rajawat have been capturing the nations imagination with their innovative skills and their relatability to keep the Indian Color’s flying. Abhibus.com is continuously innovating to make people’s lives more comfortable and is relentlessly working to make reliable services to its customers”

"We got a key win against Awadhe Warriors though a low scoring tie, in our last encounter on Sunday. We needed that trigger to reignite ourselves and aim for a clean sweep from here on," Sikki Reddy said.

Expressing his views about the partnership, Mr. Manish Dua, President – Sales & Marketing, Orient Cements Ltd., who are the Co-Sponsor of Hyderabad Hunters team for Season 5 of PBL said, “Through this association, we wish to promote badminton as a sport, encourage the new & budding talent from India and express our gratitude to the city of Hyderabad. We believe in Sustainable Growth and as a Brand we want to contribute our bit for the holistic development of society.”

The Hunters have as many as 4 matches at home starting from Jan. 29, 2020, in a total of six ties, giving them ample scope to recover lost ground.

Helmed by Rajendra Kumar Jakkampudi as Head Coach, the former champions boast of a very formidable line-up led by PV Sindhu, Sikki Reddy, Vladimir Ivanov, Daren Liew, Sourabh Varma, Ben Lane, Sean Vendy, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Priyanshu Rajawat and will be looking for the kill in their remaining fixtures. After their tie against North East Warriors, they will be taking on Bengaluru Raptors (Jan 31st), Mumbai Rockets (Feb 2nd) & Pune 7Aces (Feb 5th).

The League stage will get over on February 6th followed by the semis and grand finale on February 9th.