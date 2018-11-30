Premier Badminton League 2018-19: Full schedule and match timings released; download PDF of schedule

PV Sindhu (left) and Carolina Marin will clash in the opening tie

The schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 Premier Badminton League has been released by the official body. The action-packed fourth season of the tournament is scheduled to start on 22nd December 2018 and will go on till the 13th January 2019.

The fourth season will see a new team entering the tournament, taking the total number of teams to nine. Actress Taapsee Pannu bought a new franchise based out of Pune. The new team is called Pune 7 Aces.

The opening match of the PBL 2018 will be played between Pune 7 Acers and Hyderabad Hunters in Mumbai. The opening clash will see 2016 Rio Olympics finalists Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu lock horns against each other. Marin is a part of the 7 Aces while Sindhu plays for the Hunters. The top Indian woman shuttler had led her team to title victory in the second season.

During the entire 23-day contest, a total of 30 matches will be played across five cities, with the inaugural matches to be held in Mumbai. The teams will then move on to Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. The final round of matches, including the semi-finals and the final will be played in Bengaluru.

The nine teams competing for the title at PBL 2018-19 are Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Chennai Smashers, Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, Mumbai Rockets, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces.

Here is the full 2018 Premier Badminton League Schedule -

Mumbai Leg - The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

22nd December 2018

Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunter - 7:00 PM

23rd December 2018

Mumbai Rockets vs Delhi Dashers - 4:00 PM

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs North Eastern Warriors - 7:00 PM

24th December 2018

Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors - 7:00 PM

Hyderabad Leg - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

25th December 2018

Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers - 7:00 PM

26th December 2018

Delhi Dashers vs North Eastern Warriors - 7:00 PM

27th December 2018

North Eastern Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7:00 PM

28th December 2018

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors - 4:00 PM

Hyderabad Hunters vs Awadhe Warriors - 7:00 PM

Pune Leg - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

29th December 2018

Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets - 4:00 PM

North Eastern Warriors vs Delhi Dashers - 7:00 PM

30th December 2018

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashers - 4:00 PM

Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors - 7:00 PM

31st December 2018

Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7:00 PM

1st January 2019

Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors - 7:00 PM

Ahmedabad Leg - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

2nd January 2019

Delhi Dashers vs Bengaluru Raptors - 7:00 PM

3rd January 2019

Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashers - 7:00 PM

4th January 2019

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors - 7:00 PM

5th January 2019

Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers - 4:00 PM

Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors - 7:00 PM

6th January 2019

Delhi Dashers vs Pune 7 Aces - 4:00 PM

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Hyderabad Hunters - 7:00 PM

Bengaluru Leg - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

7th January 2019

Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers - 7:00 PM

8th January 2019

Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7:00 PM

9th January 2019

Hyderabad Hunters vs Delhi Dashers - 4:00 PM

Awadhe Warriors vs North Eastern Warriors - 7:00 PM

10th January 2019

Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashers - 7:00 PM

11th January 2019

Semi-final 1 (TBD vs TBD) - 7:00 PM

12th January 2019

Semi-final 2 (TBD vs TBD) - 7:00 PM

13th January 2019

Final (TBD vs TBD) - 7:00 PM

