Premier Badminton League 2020: Bengaluru Raptors cruise to victory against Mumbai Rockets

B. Sai Praneeth

The G.M.C Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad was subject to a heated atmosphere as the defending champions, Bengaluru Raptors clashed with 2019 runners-up, Mumbai Rockets at the ongoing Premier Badminton League 2020. However, it was an out-and-out victory day for the Bengaluru Raptors as they crushed the Rockets 5-0.

In the first match of the evening, Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of Mumbai began proceedings on a positive note against the Raptors duo of Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro. It was a gripping encounter and saw the Bengaluru Raptors putting up a good fight against the duo from Mumbai. Eventually, it was Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang who won the opening match for the Mumbai Rockets as they edged past Bengaluru, 13-15, 15-8, 15-10 and secured a win over George and Saputro.

The following match of the day saw order being invoked by the Raptors as World No. 2 Taiwanese player, Tai Tzu Ying took to the court against the young 21-year-old Shreyanshi Pardeshi. The player from the Rockets could hardly match the skills of the Taiwanese sensation and accepted defeat hastily in straight games, 15-8, 15-12.

The main attraction of the day was definitely the Trump Match of the Bengaluru Raptors where B. Sai Praneeth stepped out to play against fellow Indian shuttler, Parupalli Kashyap. It was a heated encounter which saw the World Championships bronze medalist, Praneeth, displaying a rock-solid form against Kashyap. Stretched over incredibly tense and edgy three games, it was finally Praneeth who triumphed, 15-14, 14-15, 15-14.

In the fourth rubber of the day, Frenchman Brice Leverdez kept matters easy for the Bengaluru Raptors as he broke the Trump for Shreyash Jaiswal of the Rockets. Despite Shreyash putting up a quality fight, it was the Raptors who had the last laugh, as they won that match, 15-12, 10-15, 15-10.

In the final clash of the day, we saw the Mixed Doubles action unfolding with Chang Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won of the Bengaluru Raptors going up against Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebadiah of the Rockets. The Bengaluru side emerged to be dominant yet again as they won, 15-8, 15-12. With that, the Bengaluru Raptors won the tie 5-0 and cruised to a handsome victory.