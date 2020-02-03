Premier Badminton League 2020: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Sai Praneeth (Image Credits - PBL)

The 19th tie of Premier Badminton League 2020 will be contested between bottom-placed Mumbai Rockets and last season's champions Bengaluru Raptors.

The Rockets have had a disastrous run this season and are more or less out of the race to the semis. The Amrish Shinde-coached unit will be aiming to sign off PBL Season 5 on a high when they go up against Bengaluru. Mumbai, having lost all of their five ties so far, are the only team that has remained winless this season.

Marquee Indian Parupalli Kashyap had a disappointing run where he lost four of his encounters on the trot. However, he finally got a win against Daren Liew of Chennai Superstarz in Mumbai's previous tie. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist will also be looking to sign off with some confidence in a bid to prepare for upcoming BWF tournaments.

Mumbai's Men's Doubles pair of Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang has been impressive. The South Korean pair has registered a total of three wins so far, two of them being trump matches, and played a major part in accumulating a few points for their side.

Mumbai lacks quality in the Women's Singles category. Shriyanshi Pardeshi has just won one match out of four and Kuhoo Garg also failed to impress when she was given an opportunity against Awadhe Warriors.

Men's Singles shuttler Lee Dong Keun has also not managed to get going and has just one win from his five matches. A majority of Mumbai's shuttlers will certainly be playing for pride against the Bengaluru Raptors.

On the other hand, the Raptors still have a chance of making to the semis but they must do well in both of their remaining ties. The Arvind Bhat-coached unit lost their first three ties to North Eastern Warriors, Chennai Superstarz, and Pune 7 Aces - all with a 3-4 scoreline against them.

They did, however, register a 3-0 win against Hyderabad Hunters in the previous tie. The good thing for Bengaluru is that they have at least managed to take three points each from all their ties, even the ones that they lost, and as a result have remained in contention.

Tai Tzu Ying has led from the front and won all four of her encounters, the latest victory being against PV Sindhu during the tie against Hyderabad. Women's Singles is undoubtedly the biggest strength for Bengaluru.

Sai Praneeth lost his first two battles of PBL 2020 but has found some form and won his previous two matches, the latest one being against Daren Liew of Hyderabad.

The Men's Doubles pair of Peng Soon Chan and Rian Agung Saputro also played few stunning strokes in their 13-15 15-9 15-12 win over Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov of Hyderabad. The Malaysian-Indonesian duo will be confident heading into the tie against Mumbai Rockets.

Key Battles:

Parupalli Kashyap (Image Credits - PBL)

Chan and Saputro's battle against the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang is set to be an interesting one. Women's Singles will be a no brainer and World Number 2 Tai Tzu is expected to dominate the particular tie whether her opponent is Kuhoo Garg or Shriyanshi Pardeshi.

A stunning all-Indian battle between Parupalli Kashyap and Sai Praneeth is also on the cards in Men's Singles. Overall, Bengaluru will be favourite to win the tie but Mumbai will surely give it their all in order to avenge the defeat in last season's finale.

Here is all the information you need to know about day 16, Tie 19 and the PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 4th February 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Bengaluru Raptors 3 - 2 Mumbai Rockets

Where to watch the matches in India?

Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 16 live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 16 will be available on Hotstar.com

