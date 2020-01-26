Premier Badminton League 2020: Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors Preview, Where to Watch, Head-to-Head, and Timings

Tai Tzu Ying of Bengaluru Raptors (Image Credits - PBL)

The 8th tie of Premier Badminton League 2020 will be contested between Pune 7 Aces and Bengaluru Raptors. Pune will be playing their 2nd tie and look to continue the winning run. Raptors, who are also the defending champions, are in search of their first win this season, having lost their first two ties of the season.

The Bengaluru-based franchise are currently placed third on the points table thanks to the 6 points earned from their two ties. Pune, with 5 points on board, are close on Bengaluru's heels in the fourth position. The middle of the table clash between these two teams is set to be an interesting one.

The Mixed Doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won have been supremely effective for the Raptors. Both the ace shuttlers are specialists in the category and have been dominant as a pair. They defeated L.Y Dae and K.H. Na of North Eastern Warriors 15-8 15-11 in their opening encounter. The Soon-Won duo then got the better of Chennai's Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh, decimating them 15-7 15-8.

Apart from Mixed doubles, the Raptors have been brilliant in the Women's singles category thanks to their Marquee player Tai Tzu Ying. The World No. 2 Chinese Taipei shuttler defeated Ashmita Chaliha of NE Warriors 15-7 15-5 in the first clash. Up next, Tai Tzu defeated Chennai's Gayatri Gopichand 13-15 15-6 15-6 during Tie 5. The ace Indian shuttler did well to win the first set against the former World No. 1 but Ying read her game beatifully and completely dominated the next two sets.

Bengaluru's marquee Indian player Sai Praneeth is yet to register a win in his PBL Season 5 campaign. The same goes for the Men's Doubles pair of Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro, and French shuttler Brice Leverdez.

Also Read: PBL 2020: Analyzing Bengaluru Raptors squad for Premier Badminton League Season 5

Loh Kean Yew of Pune 7 Aces (Image Credits - PBL)

Pune 7 Aces, on the other hand, were dominant against Mumbai Rockets in their first encounter of the season.

Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan looked well-settled when they defeated doubles specialists Kim Sa Rang and Kim Gi Jung of Mumbai 14-15 15-6 15-6. Rituparna Das also did well to win her trump match against Shreyanshi Pardeshi. Meanwhile, Loh Kean Yew thrashed Parupalli Kashyap 15-7 15-14 in his first tie of the season.

Japan's Kazumasa Sakai was the only player to end up on the losing side in Aces' first battle of PBL 5.

Furthermore, the Mixed Doubles specialists Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock defeated Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth and Kim Gi Jung in their first match to help their side to a 5-2 win overall.

Also Read - PBL 2020: Pune 7 Aces squad analysis for Premier Badminton League Season 5

Chris and Gabby Adcock of Pune Aces (Image Credits - PBL)

Pune will certainly be the favourites when they play Bengaluru Raptors as they have momentum on their side. Ritupartna Das is likely to clash with Tai Tzu Ying while Sai Praneeth may lock horns with Loh Kean Yew. The Men's Doubles encounter between Shetty-Setiawan and Chan-Won also can not be missed. There is plenty of nerve-wracking action coming up on Day 8 of PBL Season 5.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 8, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow

Date: 27 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Pune 7 Aces 1 - 0 Bengaluru Raptors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 8 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 8 will be available on Hotstar.com

