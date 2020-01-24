Premier Badminton League 2020: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets Preview, Where to Watch, Head-to-Head, and Timings

Parupalli Kashyap of Mumbai Rockets (Image Credits - PBL)

The sixth day of the Premier Badminton League 2020 will witness Pune 7 Aces locking horns with Mumbai Rockets. It's the first tie of the Lucknow leg and will be played at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy.

The 7 Aces will be playing their first tie of PBL season 5 while this will be the Rockets' second tie.

The Mumbai-based franchise lost 3-4 to Chennai Superstarz in their first tie. The Mixed doubles pair of Kim Gi-jung and Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth gave a tough fight to Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh of Chennai but eventually lost 10-15 14-15.

South Korea's Lee Dong Keun was up against Lakshya Sen in the next encounter. The 2014 Incheon Asian Games gold medallist was upset by the ace Indian shuttler and suffered a 12-15 10-15 straight-set defeat. Chennai's Tommy Sugiarto then defeated Mumbai's marquee Indian player Parupalli Kashyap 2-1 to settle the tie in favour of Chennai. The veteran Men's doubles pair of Kim Sa Rang and Kim Gi-jung helped in procuring a couple of points for Mumbai by winning their trump match. Shreyanshi Pardeshi also won the final fixture of tie 3 to add a third point for Mumbai.

The Amrish Shinde-coached unit played well during their first tie against Chennai and will be looking to step up their game a notch when they face Pune 7 Aces in a bid to grab their first win.

Acing it

The Aces, on the other hand, are a solid unit themselves. The key players to watch out for in the Men's Singles category are Kazumasa Sakai (World number 71) Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew (World Number 36). Loh has caused upsets against some of the top-ranked players and will be one of the players to watch out for.

With Hendra Setiawan and Chirag Shetty in their ranks, Pune 7 Aces also boast of a very strong Men's doubles pair. Shetty is one of the marquee Indian players in PBL Season 5 while the Indonesian is a legend in the doubles category, having won four BWF World Championship gold medals as well as an Olympic gold. If the two shuttlers adapt to each others game quickly, they will be nearly impossible to defeat.

Pune has two good options in the Women's singles category in the form of Thi Trang Vu and Rituparna Das. It will be interesting to see which of them is played against Shreyanshi Pardeshi of Mumbai.

The Mixed doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock are veterans. The English duo, who also happen to be husband and wife, are currently ranked 12th in the Mixed Doubles World Rankings. Their match against Jung-Bernadeth is also set to be a thriller.

Pune 7 Aces will be looking to start their campaign by a win while Mumbai will aim to bounce back quickly from their defeat in Chennai. All in all, Tie 6 of PBL Season 5 should not be missed.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 6, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow

Date: 25 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Pune 7 Aces 1-0 Mumbai Rockets

Where to watch the matches in India?

Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 6 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 6 will be available on Hotstar.com

