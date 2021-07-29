PV Sindhu badminton next match (quarterfinal) schedule: When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

P.V Sindhu displayed dominance in her pre-quarters win against Mia Blichfeldt. The Indian won 21-17, 21-15 in two straight sets to make her way into the quarterfinals of the Olympics 2021.

Sindhu looked very determined during the game and didn't let the Dane take easy points from her. This victory means that the Indian shuttler will play Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal.

Yamaguchi herself displayed brilliance in her win against Korea's Kim Gaeun. The Japanese shuttler had no problem in defeating her opponent in two straight sets. She pulled off a stunning 21-17, 21-17 win in 40 minutes to make her way to the quarterfinals of the Olympics.

Sindhu set to face off against Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals

Sindhu and Yamaguchi have both been part of some pretty thrilling matches. Sindhu holds a superior 11-7 record against her Asian opponent. The two shuttlers recently met in the quarterfinals of the All England Championships. In a thrilling match that lasted for 76 minutes, Sindhu prevailed over Yamaguchi to advance into the semi-finals.

Yamaguchi is currently ranked 5th in the BWF rankings. She has been fantastic in previous years and is definitely someone to look out for. PV Sindhu's recent win against the Japanese shuttler came after a string of 3 continous losses against Yamaguchi. A win here would definitely put either of the two in contention for a gold medal.

After having won the silver at the Rio Olympics, Sindhu will be keen to change the color to gold and bring India another medal in badminton. She has looked dominant in all of her games and will be hoping to continue in the same form in the business end of the badminton event.

When will the quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi be played?

PV Sindhu and Agane Yamaguchi will play each other in the quarterfinal match at the Olympics 2021 on Friday, July 30. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST.

India at Olympics 2021: Streaming details of the badminton quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy