PV Sindhu's next match (semifinal) schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

PV Sindhu once again displayed nerves of steel as she defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the Olympics 2021. The Indian shuttler overcame some stiff resistance from her Japanese opponent to take the match 21-13, 22-20. Yamaguchi had two game points in the second game, but Sindhu's resilience proved too strong in the end.

Sindhu won four straight points from 18-20 down to march into the semi-finals, where she will be up against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. Here are a few details about the upcoming encounter between the two Asian shuttlers.

Sindhu all set to face Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals of the Olympics

Sindhu and Ying have faced off multiple times ahead of this fixture. The record is not favorable to the Indian as she has won only five of their 18 previous clashes. Sindhu will definitely be banking on her current form to get the better of Tzu Ying in Tokyo. A win would take her one step closer to the gold she came close to winning in Rio.

The current World No. 1, Tai Tzu-Ying, is easily one of the best shuttlers of this era but her decorated career lacks an Olympic medal. Ying has been chasing the elusive medal for a long time now. The shuttler lost to PV Sindhu in their round of 16 fixture at the Rio Olympics.

As the two rivals face off for a place in the final, Sindhu will draw inspiration from her Rio win while Tzu-Ying will look to exact her vengeance.

When is the semifinal match between Tai Tzu-Ying and PV Sindhu?

The semi-final is scheduled for July 31. The badminton events start at 2:30 PM IST. The exact start time of the women's semifinals has not been confirmed .

Streaming details of the semi-final match between Tai Tzu-Ying and PV Sindhu

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

