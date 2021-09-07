Shuttler Krishna Nagar who initially liked cricket, wouldn't want to retrospect following Paralympics gold

Paralympic gold medal winning shuttler Krishna Nagar wanted to pursue a career in cricket before taking up badminton as his profession. After his Paralympic heroics, Nagar definitely wouldn't want to change a thing in his career.

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar won the gold medal in a thrilling three-set match against Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong at the 2021 Paralympics on September 5. Nagar made a thrilling comeback to win the match 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men's singles SH6 classification match that lasted 43 minutes.

The much awaited moment 🇮🇳 🏅 pic.twitter.com/OSYgMXtRb3 — Krishna Nagar (@Krishnanagar99) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar's childhood:

Krishna Nagar is an Indian para-badminton player from Rajasthan. He is ranked World No. 2 in the para-badminton men's singles SH6 and has qualified for the 2021 Paralympics.

Krishna Nagar was born in Jaipur, India. At the tender age of two, his family came to a realization that Krishna was not growing the same way as compared to other kids.

When he took admission in school, he could not be a part of most sports that his classmates would play. But moving forward he realized he was a fast sprinter, and started practicing running seriously.

His father said that Krishna’s height stopped when he was 4.2 inches tall due to a deficiency in growth hormones.

Height factor came in between Nagar and Cricket

During his initial days of figuring out his career in sports, Nagar was inclined towards cricket. He wanted to become a cricketer. But his height was the problem. Nagar never let his shortcomings affect him. He instead chose badminton and worked extremely hard for that. He realized that badminton can be another option to make a mark. He got a grip on his racket and started training hard.

Nagar chose badminton and never looked back

Krishna was introduced to badminton a few years ago. His cousin encouraged Krishna to start playing badminton about six years ago. Badminton became a recreational pastime for Krishna. He took up the sport seriously in 2017 and started competing as part of the Indian para team in 2018.

Krishna is well known for his speed and agility on the court and feels that badminton brings out the best in him. While talking to the media Krishna said:

I was not growing normally but now badminton has given me a chance to achieve something for myself and my family. It allows me to test my abilities to the fullest. I can jump really high and I run fast,” said Nagar.

Krishna, who considers badminton as his life, keeps grinding all day long on the court. It leaves him with very little time to spend with family and friends. Upon being asked regarding his time management, Krishna siad;

“That’s OK. Badminton is my life and for now the only thing that matters is the Paralympics.”

All the hard work paid off as Nagar clinched a gold medal in his debut appearance at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read

Also read: 2021 Paralympics: Krishna Nagar clinches gold, pulls off a thriller against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in men's singles SH6 match

Edited by Aditya Singh