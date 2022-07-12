Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan.

Tournament: Singapore Open 2022.

Date: July 13, 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Singapore.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Match timing: Approx 9.40 am local time, 7.10 am IST.

Prize money: $370,000.

Live streaming: BWF TV.

PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan preview

Third seed PV Sindhu will start her 2022 Singapore Open campaign against World No. 36 Lianne Tan of Belgium on Wednesday.

The Singapore Open is the last tournament for the Indians before the 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to begin on July 28. Consequently, they will be eager to get some wins under their belt.

Sindhu, who will lead the Indian badminton team in Birmingham, has had a commendable Asian swing so far, although she is yet to win a title. She made the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Masters, Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters out of the four tournaments she has played since June prior to arriving in Singapore.

Considering the two-time Olympic medalist's lofty standards, she would have loved to do more. The Singapore Open gives her the perfect opportunity to do it.

The Swiss Open champion will kick off her campaign against Lianne Tan in what is expected to be a relatively easy opener for the World No. 7. Tan has struggled mightily throughout the season, with a quarterfinal appearance at the European Championships being her best performance of the year.

The Asian swing has been disastrous for the Belgian. Tan has lost each of her opening matches at the Indonesia Masters, Indonesia Open, Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters.

PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan head-to-head

Sindhu and Tan have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan prediction

Sindhu in action at the Tokyo Olympics (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Having lost each of her last four matches during the Asian swing, Lianne Tan's confidence might be at an all-time low. Facing PV Sindhu at such a time might prove to be a difficult task for the Belgian.

There's also a huge gulf between the rankings and the experience of the two players. Tan has never won a title higher than the BWF International Challenge/Series level.

The former world champion should secure victory against Tan and progress to the next round.

Pick: Sindhu to win in straight games.

