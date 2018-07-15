Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final preview, telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 1.50K // 15 Jul 2018, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu

(2) PV Sindhu (WR #3) vs (4) Nozomi Okuhara (WR #8)

Overall head-to-head: Tied at 5-5

Last meeting: Sindhu def Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 at the 2018 All England Open quarter-finals

When giants collide, one expects nothing short of a classic. The Thailand Open is poised to finish with an exhilarating final in women’s singles as PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara are set to cross swords.

The two have always given badminton fans a high quality match to cherish, as validated by their epic encounter at the World Championships final last year. Okuhara lost a few weeks of the season towards the end of the year, having been affected by a knee injury. But that didn’t stop her from making a roaring comeback and orchestrate yet another classic with her Indian rival in 2018.

It was none other than the prestigious All England Open, where the two had their first face-off this year. The Japanese edged Sindhu in a very tight first game, following which the Indian managed to hold off the surging Okuhara in the next two games to register a gruelling three-game win en route to the semi-finals.

It was the eighth time in 10 meetings that the two played a three-game match. Four months later, they now take on each other in Bangkok and both are seeking their first title of the season.

Interestingly, they have both dropped just a solitary game on their way to the final in Thailand. The battle simply can’t get any more equal than this!

As usual, Okuhara will try to bring Sindhu out of her comfort zone by prolonging the rallies. With her fabulous footwork, she will look to rotate the placement of the shuttle before keeping Sindhu pinned to the back of the court and finishing the points swiftly at the net.

Sindhu has to ensure she doesn’t fall into the trap. With her attack, she has to make an effort to keep the points shorter and push the nimble Japanese away from the net.

That is easier said than done, considering how fast Okuhara moves around the court.

There is very little to choose between the two. Whoever manages to hold her nerve and show her tenacity till the end, will come through. Whatever the outcome, badminton aficionados are all set to be blessed with yet enthralling match today.

Here's all the information you need to know:

Tournament name: Toyota Thailand Open 2018

Category: Super 500

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Date: Sunday, July 15, 2018

Time: Around 3.30 pm IST approx

Round: Final

Broadcast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Livestream: Star Sports Hotstar

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

Catch all LIVE updates here.