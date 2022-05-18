Thailand Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen.

Tournament: GR Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open 2022.

Date: May 19, 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Bangkok, Thailand.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Match timing: Approx 3.40 pm local time, 2.10 pm IST.

Prize money: $350,000.

Live streaming: BWF TV.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen preview

Eighth seed and 2013 champion Kidambi Srikanth will aim for a quarterfinal berth at the Thailand Open 2022 when he takes on World No. 42 Nhat Nguyen on Thursday.

Srikanth needed some time to find his rhythm in the first round against World No. 39 Brice Leverdez. Having conceded a tight first game, the World No. 11 stormed back to register a 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 win in 49 minutes.

The result extended Srikanth's winning streak to seven matches. The Indian had a flawless individual campaign during India's historic Thomas Cup triumph last week, winning all six of his matches at the prestigious team championship.

He will now be eager to add one more win to his tally when he meets Nguyen in Bangkok.

Nhat Nguyen in action at the All England Open Badminton Championships

Nhat Nguyen, meanwhile, is a former Irish men's singles national champion and has won the Welsh International title as well.

The 21-year-old made a good start to the season in India, reaching the semifinals of the Syed Modi International and the quarterfinals of the India Open. He then followed it up with a run to the quarterfinals of the European Championships.

Nguyen caused an upset to begin his campaign at the Thailand Open on Wednesday. The youngster held his nerves for a gritty 21-12, 23-21 win over World No. 21 Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Having won his last match against Srikanth, he will be hopeful of replicating the same result against his much-fancied opponent in the second round.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen head-to-head

Srikanth holds a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Nguyen. While the Indian won their first couple of meetings, Nguyen came out on top in their most recent encounter at the All England Open in 2021.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen prediction

Srikanth smashes at the Yonex Japan Open

The sprightly youngster Nguyen is coming into this match with a lot of confidence and energy. Srikanth, on the other hand, has been playing non-stop for more than a week and could feel the effects of his exertions.

Experience-wise, the former World No. 1 has the edge but if his legs give way, the Irishman could continue his upset-making spree. That said, Srikanth has shown tremendous self-belief of late and that is likely to see him through once again.

Prediction: Kidambi Srikanth to win in three games.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



defeats 14-time 3-0 ) in a dominating fashion to win its st ever



Fantastic effort from our BOYS displaying Masterclass Game & TEAM SPIRIT ‍♂️ ‍♀️



Job Done Guys

MISSION ACHIEVED

#IndiaontheRise HISTORIC FEAT #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) in a dominating fashion to win itsst ever #ThomasCup 2022Fantastic effort from our BOYS displaying Masterclass Game & TEAM SPIRIT‍♂️‍♀️Job Done GuysMISSION ACHIEVED HISTORIC FEAT 🚨#TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) in a dominating fashion to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022 🔥🔥Fantastic effort from our BOYS displaying Masterclass Game & TEAM SPIRIT 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️Job Done GuysMISSION ACHIEVED 😎#IndiaontheRise https://t.co/B5Y3n5myEk

Edited by Anantaajith Ra