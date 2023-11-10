October has been a glorious month for Indian badminton. The Indian shuttlers won coveted medals, achieved career-best rankings, and broke several historic records. Impressive feats were not limited to the senior level as the junior shuttlers achieved similar milestones as well.

Let's take a closer look at the top 5 moments that have made October an unforgettable chapter in Indian badminton

#5. Prannoy's bronze at the Asian Games 2023

H.S. Prannoy, Image Courtesy- Twitter

One of the standout moments of the month unfolded at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where H.S. Prannoy battled his way to a bronze medal in the men's singles event. What made this feat even more remarkable was Prannoy's ongoing struggle with a troublesome back injury. The 31-year-old shuttler missed out on the final of the team event, and doubts loomed over his fitness for the individual event, but Prannoy refused to let it deter him.

Playing with a taped-up back in a nail-biting quarter-final clash against Malaysian Lee Zee Jia, Prannoy claimed victory with a memorable 22-20 comeback in the final set. Even though he fell short in the semi-finals to China's eventual gold medalist, Li Shi Feng, Prannoy's bronze marked India's first podium finish in men's singles at the Asian Games since Syed Modi's historic bronze in 1982.

#4. Bornil Changmai's gold at the Asian Junior Championships

Bornil Changmai, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Bornil Aakash Changmai, a 13-year-old prodigy from Assam, etched his name in history by winning the gold medal in the U15 boy's singles category at the U17 and U15 Asian Junior Championships in Chengdu. Bornil's maturity, skill, and composure were on full display as he overcame Chinese opponent Fan Hong Xuan in a tight final, clinching victory with scores of 21-19, 21-13 in just 34 minutes.

This achievement made Bornil only the second junior badminton player from India to claim the top podium finish at this prestigious tournament, following in the footsteps of Siril Verma in 2013.

#3. Men's Team Silver at the Asian Games

The men's team after winning the silver, Image Courtesy- Twitter

The men's badminton team’s silver medal at the Asian Games marked a historic moment for Indian badminton. Following a grueling battle against South Korea in the semifinals, the prospect of a maiden gold medal was tantalizingly close.

Lakshya Sen and the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty contributed to India's impressive 2-0 lead against arch-rivals China in the final. However, in-form and highly experienced shuttler H.S. Prannoy’s absence owing to a back injury was felt as India narrowly missed out on the gold. However, the silver medal represented India's first-ever silver in the badminton team events at the Asian Games.

This achievement added another chapter to the country's growing legacy in badminton, following PV Sindhu's silver in the individual event in 2018.

#2. Ayush Shetty's Bronze at the BWF World Junior Championships

Ayush Shetty, Image Courtesy- Twitter

The extraordinary talent of India's junior shuttlers was on display when Ayush Shetty clinched a well-deserved bronze at the BWF World Junior Championships. Ayush's bronze medal marked India's 11th podium finish at the prestigious tournament and catapulted him into the elite group of Indian players who earned medals at this event.

Ayush's journey to the semifinals in Spokane was nothing short of remarkable; it included impressive victories over the tournament's second and seventh seeds. In a closely contested semifinal match, Shetty engaged in a head-to-head battle with Indonesia's fourth-seeded Alwi Farhan, eventually losing 21-18, 21-15 after a fiercely fought 45-minute encounter. Despite the loss, Ayush Shetty's performance showcased the immense potential that lies ahead.

#1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Gold at the Asian Games and World No.1 Ranking

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

The crowning jewel of Indian badminton in October came courtesy of the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Their undeniable dominance in the men's doubles category saw them ascend to the pinnacle of the podium at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

From the outset, Satwik and Chirag looked invincible, culminating their dominance with a gold medal triumph over the surprise South Korean finalists, Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho, with scores of 21-18, 21-16. This gold medal marked India's long-awaited triumph in badminton at the Asian Games and represented the first time in decades that an Indian men's doubles pair stood atop the podium.

Furthermore, October brought more accolades for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as they made history by becoming the World No. 1 men's doubles pair. Their incredible journey to the top followed a string of impressive victories at the Asian Games and several other prestigious events, including the Badminton Asia Championships, the Indonesia Open, the Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open, and the Korea Open.