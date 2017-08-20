World Badminton Championships 2017: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

The tournament gets underway on 21st August, 2017.

PV Sindhu will look to win her first Wolrd Championship title

The BWF World Championships 2017, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, will get underway on Monday, 21st August 2017 and will conclude on Sunday, 27th August 2017 as the top shuttlers of the world vie for silverware.

Kidambi Srikanth, Ajay Jayaram, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will represent India in Men’s Singles while PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Rituparna Das and Tanvi Lad will feature in Women’s Singles.

In Men’s Doubles, three teams, Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Arjun MR/Shlok Ramchandran will represent the country. Sanjana Santosh/Arathi Sara Sunil, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy and Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram constitute the three Indian teams in Women’s Doubles.

Four Indian teams, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/K Maneesha, Prajakta Sawant/Yogendran Khrishnan and Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy, will feature in the mixed doubles event.

India’s hopes for medals lie on Indonesian and Australian Open champion Kidambi Srikanth, and Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. The mixed doubles team of Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy might also spring a surprise.

Also Read: World Badminton Championships 2017: Complete schedule for Indian players

Apart from the Indians, the best shuttlers across the globe will feature in the tournament.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of defending champion Chen Long Son Wan Ho, Lee Chong Wei, Viktor Axelson and Lin Dan perform in Men’s Singles. With several contenders, the road to the men’s gold seems to be more open than it ever was.

In Women’s Singles, Carolina Marin will be looking to win her third World Championship title. She has not been in good form of late but there is no doubting her calibre, especially in the big tournaments. The likes of Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Sung Ji Hyun and, of course, Sindhu and Saina will look to mount a difficult challenge.

Although China fell second to South Korea at the Sudirman Cup, they begin as favourites to dominate most categories. Also, Indonesia will look to bag a few medals in the doubles competitions. Their performance in the recent Superseries meets has been impressive, particularly in the men’s doubles division. India, as well, will expect a few medals but China, definitely, are the team to beat.

Live telecast information

Start Date – 21st August 2017

Start Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue – Glasgow, Scotland

Broadcasting – Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD

Live Streaming – Hotstar, TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 YouTube channel