World Badminton Championships 2017: Top 5 female contenders

A list of five women's singles shuttlers who could set the World Badminton Championships on fire in the next one week.

20 Aug 2017

In the absence of the in-form World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who has opted to play at the World University Games, the BWF World Championships 2017 has opened up opportunities for everyone else in the draw. The 64-player field is packed with former champions, young challengers and some amazing talent, each of whom has come with one dream in their eyes - winning the much-coveted World Championships title.

It is hard to pick just one player as the potential champion from this extremely competitive draw.

As the Championships kicks off on August 21, here’s a list of five women’s singles shuttlers who could set the stage on fire in the next one week:

Carolina Marin

The two-time defending champion went titleless on the BWF circuit since her monumental win at the 2016 Rio Olympics one year ago. The only time she could lift a trophy in 2017 was when she defended her European Championships gold medal.

Niggling injuries deprived her of a prized opportunity of repeating her Olympics heroics in the last one year.

Right when she started showing some sparks by reaching three consecutive Superseries finals in India, Malaysia and Singapore, she failed to back them up by slumping to first round defeats at the Indonesia Open and the Australian Open.

Now after an intensive two-month training block, a rejuvenated Marin is raring to go and has even claimed that she is in better shape than what she was at Rio. The third seed will have to prove that when she potentially faces the Indonesia Open champion Sayaka Sato and the Australian Open champion Nozomi Okuhara in the third round and quarter-finals respectively.

If she is able to display her fiery pace and pass these two tests with flying colours, it will be a cause of worry for anyone else in the draw.