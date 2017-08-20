World Badminton Championships 2017: Top 5 men's singles contenders

The list includes two past winners of the event.

Srikanth is seeded eighth in the men's singles draw

The BWF World Championships 2017 are all set to start this Monday and will feature the best players from across the world go head-to-head against each other to be crowned world champion. The 23rd edition of the marquee competition will be held in Glasgow, Scotland and is sure to provide the highest quality of badminton, given the playing field and the importance of the tournament.

India have sent a strong contingent to the event, filling up all four slots in the men's and women's categories, along with three pairs each in the men's, women's and mixed doubles, thus giving the nation a strong representation.

One of the biggest medal hopes will be in the form of Kidambi Srikanth, who has been in spectacular form this year and will look to win India's first medal at the event in the men's singles category since Prakash Padukone's in the 1983 edition in Copenhagen.

In this article, we take a look at the five biggest favourites for the title in the men's singles event!

#5 Lin Dan

Super Dan will be eyeing his sixth WC title

Considered to be the greatest of all time, Lin Dan's legacy and dominance is unparalleled. In what is likely to be his last World Championships, an event he has conquered a record five times, he will remain a contender for the title this year as well.

He is the only player in history to have won all major titles in the sport, from individual to team events, which includes two Olympic golds in Beijing and London. 'Super Dan', as he is fondly called, is seeded seventh in this year's competition and even though he may be past his best, it is impossible to write him off.

He has not had the best of years so far, which includes just the two trophies in Switzerland and Malaysia, along with a shock defeat to fellow countryman Shi Yuqi in the All England semis. However, he will be keen to make amends in Glasgow and starts off as one of the favourites.