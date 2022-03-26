10 best opening day games in MLB history

MLB Opening Day 2021- Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

MLB Opening Day is a special day for fans and players. The new season creates hope and excitement for a successful year.

With the beginning of the MLB season, this article will look at some of the best opening day games or moments in MLB history. This list looks at games from 1940 to the present day. Let's get started.

MLB's Best Opening Day Games

#10. March 29, 2018: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros would win the game 4-1 over the Texas Rangers and outfielder George Springer made history by being the first player ever to hit a home run on their first at bat in back-to-back Opening Days.

#9. April 4, 2004: Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals came all the way back from being down by four runs in the ninth inning to win the game against the Chicago White Sox by a score of 9-7.

#8. April 6, 2012: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

First baseman Carlos Pena had himself a career day at the plate as he hit a grand slam off New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in the bottom of the first inning. He would then hit a walk-off single to win the game in the ninth. The Rays would win the game 7-6.

#7. April 4, 2005: Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

This was one of the more memorable games for Detroit Tigers fans. Slugger Dimitri Young would go on to hit three home runs in the game, making him just the third player to do so. The Tigers would go on to win the game 11-2.

#6. March 30, 2008: Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

This was the first game at the then-brand new Nationals Park. President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Washington Nationals would go on to win the game with a walk-off home run by Ryan Zimmerman in the ninth inning.

#5. April 26, 1995: New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies

This was one of the wildest MLB Opening Games of all-time. This was the first game at the Colorado Rockies' new Coors Field. The game would go into extra-innings. In the 14th inning, the Rockies were trailing 9-8. They would tie it up at nine and set it up for Rockies slugger Dante Bichette to hit a walk-off two-run homer to win by a score of 11-9.

#4. March 31, 1996: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

This was one of the greatest performances by a starting pitcher on Opening Day in MLB history. Hall-of-Fame pitcher Randy Johnson took the mound for the home team Mariners and was dominant throughout. Johnson went seven innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out 14 batters!

On top of the performance by Randy Johnson, the Mariners had to battle back after going down early 2-0 to tie it up and force extra innings. The game would go into the 12th inning before young star Alex Rodriguez hit a line drive single to win the game for the Mariners.

#3. April 2, 2017: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

This Opening Day was between two pitching aces in Zach Greinke for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants. Bumgarner would go seven innings while striking out 11 batters. Bumgarner also hit two home runs in the game, making him the first pitcher ever to homer twice on Opening Day.

Bumgarner's historic day would not be enough as the Arizona Diamondbacks would score two runs in the bottom of the ninth to come back and win the game 6-5.

#2. March 31, 2011: San Francisco Giants vs.Los Angeles Dodgers

This was one of the best pitching duels on Opening Day ever. The matchup was between Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum.

Both pitchers would pitch brilliantly. Lincecum would go seven innings with no earned runs allowed. The run that he did allow was unearned and proved to be costly. Kershaw would outmatch Lincecum, going seven scoreless innings. The Dodgers would go on to win the game by a score of 2-1.

#1. April 16, 1940: Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox

The greatest Opening Day game of all-time goes all the way back to 1940. This game featured Hall-of-Fame pitcher Bob Feller for the Cleveland Indians. Bob Feller would pitch a masterpiece by throwing a no-hitter against the rival Chicago White Sox. This is still the only no-hitter ever by a pitcher on Opening Day.

