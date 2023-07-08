Fans across the baseball world got to see LSU outfielder Dylan Crews this past June at the College World Series. Alongside his teammates, Crews play was attributable to LSU winning their first tournament title since 2009.

A former Golden Spike Award winner, Crews was outlined as the best amateur college player in the USA this year. A native of Florida, Crews hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Expected to be selected very early, possibly first overall, at this year's MLB Draft, scheduled to take place between July 11 and 13. However, recent comments from the young star may be impacting the preference that he is shown by major league clubs.

Although the Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick this season, recent comments from Dylan Crews suggesting that he is expecting a $10 million signing bonus, has cast doubt on his future in Steeltown.

If the top three teams are unwilling to fork that over, the superstar could be available for the Rangers at four

"Early Reports are that LSU Outfielder Dylan Crews wants a record-breaking $10 Million signing bonus. If the top three teams are unwilling to fork that over, the superstar could be available for the Rangers at four. (Highly unlikely but not out of the equation) #StraightUpTX" - Kane McCutchen

The signing bonus would, if accepted, be the largest contract ever offered to an MLB draftee, beating out the $8.4 million offered by the Detroit Tigers to 2020 draft pick Spencer Torkelson.

After the Pirates, the Nationals and Tigers will choose selectively. However, if Dylan Crews stands by his claims that he will not look at anything less, than perhaps the Texas Rangers, a relatively weathy team with the fourth overall pick could be the club that swoops him up.

standouts Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are gearing up for the 2023 "I don't know that a college baseball team has ever had two players like this." @LSUbaseball standouts Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are gearing up for the 2023 @MLBDraft "I don't know that a college baseball team has ever had two players like this."@LSUbaseball standouts Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are gearing up for the 2023 @MLBDraft! https://t.co/gX712WJzOY

""I don't know that a college baseball team has ever had two players like this." @LSU standouts Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are gearing up for the 2023 @MLBDraft" - MLB Network

While Crews remains one of the top prospects, his comments may have caused a shift. According to some pre-draft scouting reports, teams are now considering Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford as a potential first overall pick, ahead of Crews, or even his LSU teammate Paul Skenes.

Dylan Crews' future will likely be hammered out at the bargaining table

While Crews' bravado may be startling language to some teams, it is highly unlikely that his comments will pose a real threat to draft eligibility. In modern baseball, contracts are hammered out by legions of agents, lawyers and arbitrators, and Crews will learn that soon enough.

