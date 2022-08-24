10 most valuable MLB teams in 2022: Where do the Los Angeles Angels rank?

The MLB has some of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. Here's a look at the 10 most valuable MLB teams of 2022 according to "Forbes."

#10 Atlanta Braves, $2.1 Billion

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves came in as the tenth-most valuable franchise in 2022. The Braves have been one of the most successful franchises over the past 30 years, winning their own division every season from 1991-2005.

2022 Average Attendance: 38,519

#9 Los Angeles Angels, $2.2 Billion

Mike Trout during a Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays game

The Los Angeles Angels are ranked the ninth-most valuable team, according to "Forbes." The market size of Los Angeles and strong fan base can be attributed to much of the team's value. Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the team.

2022 Average Attendance: 30,698

#8 Philadelphia Phillies, $2.3 Billion

Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies franchise comes in at No. 8 on the list with a value of $2.3 Billion. Philadelphia is one of the largest markets in all of baseball with a metro population of 6.2 million people.

2022 Average Attendance: 29,006

#7 St. Louis Cardinals, $2.45 Billion

FredBird, the St.Louis Cardinals mascot waves a Cardinals flag ahead of a Miami Marlins v St. Louis Cardinals game.

The St. Louis Cardinals come in at the No. 7 spot on the list. The Cardinals are one of the most historic franchises. They have the second-most World Series titles with 11, and they've won 19 National League pennants. The team also has one of the strongest fan bases, ranking in the top five in attendance every season going back to 2005.

2022 Average Attendance: 39,746

#6 New York Mets, $2.65 Billion

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

The Mets are the sixth-most valuable franchise in 2022, being valued at roughly $2.65 Billion. New owner Steven Cohen will surely only increase the team's value going forward.

2022 Average Attendance: 33,490

#5 San Francisco Giants, $3.5 Billion

Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants come in at the No. 5 spot for MLB's most valuable franchises. Founded in 1883, the team is one of the oldest and most historic franchises in the sport.

2022 Average Attendance: 30,822

#4 Chicago Cubs, $3.8 Billion

Chicago Cubs fans in the bleachers of Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs are valued as the fourth-most valuable franchise. The Cubs consistently sell out Wrigley Field as they have one of the strongest fan bases in all of baseball.

2022 Average Attendance: 32,855

#3 Boston Red Sox, $3.9 Billion

Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are valued as the third-most valuable team in 2022. The Red Sox are one of the most historic franchises in all of baseball and are one of the most recognizable teams across the globe.

2022 Average Attendance: 32,890

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers, $4.075 Billion

Dodger Stadium, home of the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the second-most valuable franchise in the MLB in 2022. The Dodgers are in a huge market and lead the league in average attendance.

2022 Average Attendance: 48,230

#1 New York Yankees, $6 Billion

Yankee Stadium, home of the MLB's New York Yankees

The most successful and historic franchise of all-time is by far the most valuable team in all of baseball. The Yankees are globally the most recognizable team and are worth nearly $2 Billion more than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are second on the list.

2022 Average Attendance: 39,649

