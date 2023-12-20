"$100K bonus incoming" "Let's go get him traded" - Trevor Gott's Athletics move draws skepticism from fans as they predict swift exit

The Oakland Athletics have signed free-agent reliever Trevor Gott on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million guaranteed. However, it's not just the deal that has caught the attention of Oakland A's fans but also the strange contract clauses, that have spurred a wave of skepticism among them.

The announcement was made public by the renowned sportswriter and reporter Ken Rosenthal via X (formerly known as Twitter) which revealed that Gott stands to earn a $100,000 bonus if he is traded during the upcoming season. The contract also includes that Gott has a chance to earn a $50,000 bonus for 45 appearances and another $50,000 for 50 appearances.

This announcement has generated numerous reactions among the Athletics fanbase, with opinions ranging from shock to outright dismay. Fans are expressing concerns about the team’s confidence in Gotts. Speculations about potential trade destinations are being made by fans already on social media.

Oakland A’s signing Trevor Gott: Boon or Curse, only future will tell

Trevor Gotts is a veteran with eight big league seasons to his name. Despite his experience, some fans are questioning whether he is worth the investment, while some other fans are optimistic and are hoping that he will perform well for the team.

The speculation among fans is that Gott might be tempted for the $100,000 trade bonus and will move to another team before the season ends. Trades are pretty common in this game, but the inclusion of a bonus for trade off has triggered various fan theories about Gott’s intentions and performance.

It's natural for fans to make speculations based on deals made in the game, but only time will tell whether Gott will be a true asset for the team in the upcoming season, or it’s a mere way for him to get the bonus and leave the team. The $100K bonus is not just a financial incentive for Trevor Gott; it has become a topic of fan speculation and discussion, adding an extra layer of drama.

