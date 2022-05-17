2022 MLB Power Rankings: New York Yankees separate themselves from the pack, Houston Astros push for the top seed in this week's AL team standings

As we are now more than a month into the 2022 MLB season, the league's premier teams are beginning to take form and stake their claim on the top spots in their divisions. In some cases, they are putting a fair bit of ground between themselves and their division counterparts.

Here are the American League Power Rankings for the week of May 16, 2022.

#5 Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have not won the World Series since 1991. Although the Twins are far from a favorite to win the MLB championship in 2022, they are becoming an exciting team to watch. The story of the season has been shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed a one-year, $35 million contract, leaving the Houston Astros to join the Twins this past offseason. The Twins are top of the AL Central with a record of 20-15. Correa has a pair of home runs and 11 RBIs with the team this year.

#4 Tampa Bay Rays

The defending AL East pennant winners have climbed the standings impressively over the past few weeks. Now with a record of 21-14, the Tampa Bay Rays are second only to the New York Yankees. The Rays have been potent on the road, with a record of 10-6, making them one of the most lethal visiting teams in baseball.

#3 Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are one of the most dynamic and exciting teams in baseball to watch. Shohei Ohtani recently reached 100 career home runs and hit his first career grand slam.

"What a moment! A no-hitter for Reid Detmers!" - @ MLB

At the same time, young pitchers like Reid Detmers are solidifying their rotation. Mike Trout, the three-time MVP has yet to lead the Angels to any sort of playoff success. With a record of 24-13, it is looking like this could be the season.

#2 Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been the hottest team in the MLB since early May. Dusty Baker's club is fresh off an 11-game winning streak that saw them catch the LA Angels at the top of the AL West. Apart from the power supplied by the likes of Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Jeremy Pena, their pitching has been incredibly solid. With an ERA of 2.91, the Astros have the second-lowest earned run average in the league.

#1 New York Yankees

Not much can be said in the form of criticism regarding the 2022 New York Yankees season. The team is first in home runs on account of big bats like Aaron Judge, who is leading the MLB with 12 home runs so far this season.

"AARON JUDGE WALK OFF BLAST FOR THE YANKEES" - @ Bleacher Report

The Yankees have made mincemeat of their division opponents this season and look poised to stay on top of the AL East for the foreseeable future. The Yankees have overtaken the NL's LA Dodgers for the top spot in the MLB. They currently have a record of 25-9, which is by far the best in baseball.

