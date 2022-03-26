5 player rivalries to watch out for in the 2022 MLB season

With the start of the MLB season just around the corner, many different rivalries will be renewed. There are many different team rivalries that are always intriguing to watch out for. You have the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals to name a few. There are also many individual rivalries that add excitement to games.

Throughout the course of the 162 MLB regular season games, tensions are bound rise among opposing players from time to time. This article will look at the five player rivalries to watch out for in the 2022 season.

Five MLB player rivalries to watch out for in 2022

#5. Giancarlo Stanton (New York Yankees) vs. Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

This is a crosstown rivalry to look out for when the two teams meet this season. Last year, the two teams got into a bench-clearing altercation after Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run and started talking with shortstop Francisco Lindor while he was rounding the bases. This crosstown rivalry will be entertaining to watch in the 2022 season.

#4. Yadier Molina (St. Louis Cardinals) vs. Nick Castellanos (Philadelphia Phillies)

This rivalry dates back to last year when a fight broke out between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. At the time, Castellanos, who was on the Reds, and Molina, who was on the Cardinals, got into an altercation after Castellanos puffed his chest out on Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford.

With Castellanos staying in the National League, the Phillies and Cardinals will be competing for a playoff spot, watch out for this players' rivalry going into the 2022 season.

#3. Hunter Strickland (Cincinnati Reds) vs Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

This player rivalry dates back several years to when Bryce Harper was a member of the Washington Nationals and Hunter Strickland was on the San Francisco Giants. The two players got into a bench-clearing brawl that got the attention of all of baseball. Look for this to be a matchup to watch for when the two teams play each other this season.

#2 Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves) vs. Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins)

The inter-division MLB rivalry between Ronald Acuna Jr. and Sandy Alcantara dates back several years as multiple Miami Marlins players have thrown at the star Atlanta Braves outfielder. This has led to many altercations, including one between Acuna Jr. and Alcantara. Watch for this rivalry to be renewed as the two teams compete for a playoff spot.

#1. Amir Garrett (Kansas City Royals) vs. Javier Baez (Detroit Tigers)

This player rivalry will be the number one player rivalry to watch out for in the 2022 MLB season. The altercation took place when Javy Baez was a member of the Chicago Cubs and Amir Garrett on the Cincinnati Reds. The altercation led to a bench clearing brawl.

With the two players being in the same division, watch out for more opportunities for this heated rivalry to continue.

Edited by Windy Goodloe