2023 International Signings: Rating the best prospects of the 2022-23 season

Jan. 15 is officially known as the first day of the international signing period. For prospects around the globe hoping to sign with an MLB franchise, it kicks off a 11-month window for teams to land prospects. The international signing period ends on Dec. 15, 2023.

An international player must turn 16 before he signs and be 17 before Sept. 1 of the following year. Players also have to be registered with Major League Baseball to be eligible to sign with a club.

Some of the biggest foreign players of all time have been signed during this period, including Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Carlos Delgado of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source: #Angels acquire international slot money from #Twins for OF Jacob Pearson, who received a $1M signing bonus as a third-round pick in 2017. Clearly adding money for Ohtani, just as #Mariners also did tonight. Source: #Angels acquire international slot money from #Twins for OF Jacob Pearson, who received a $1M signing bonus as a third-round pick in 2017. Clearly adding money for Ohtani, just as #Mariners also did tonight.

Here is a deeper look at the top three prospects selected so far this international signing period.

1. Ethan Salas is the top prospect from the 2023 International Signing period, San Diego Padres

Widely regarded as the best available prospect, the San Diego Padres signed catcher Ethan Salas. Not only has Salas been dubbed the best prospect in this period, but one of the best catcher prospects in recent history.

Salas has been praised in all aspects of the game. A solid hitter with the ability to drive the ball all over the field, he also has raw power that should develop as he matures. His defensive and leadership abilities have also been praised by experts league-wide.

Farm To Fame @FarmToFame_



The 16-year-old Venezuelan catcher is the top prospect of this international class



(📸 First official look at Ethan Salas in a Padres jerseyThe 16-year-old Venezuelan catcher is the top prospect of this international class(📸 @BenBadler First official look at Ethan Salas in a Padres jersey The 16-year-old Venezuelan catcher is the top prospect of this international class (📸 @BenBadler) https://t.co/VpIYPwwePp

2. Felin Celesten, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have landed one of the best prospects who may have the highest ceiling of any international prospect signed this year. The shortstop from the Dominican Republic is a true five-tool player who should only continue to improve as he progresses throughout professional baseball. He has been compared to the Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, with potentially more upside.

Seattle Times Sports @SeaTimesSports



has the details: The Mariners announced an international class that's headlined by shortstop Felnin Celesten, one of Seattle's highest-rated international signees and a potential five-tool player. @RyanDivish has the details: st.news/3XwPUYz The Mariners announced an international class that's headlined by shortstop Felnin Celesten, one of Seattle's highest-rated international signees and a potential five-tool player.@RyanDivish has the details: st.news/3XwPUYz

3. Joendry Vargas, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed one of the top prospects from this year's international signing period. Another shortstop out of the Dominican Republic, Joendry Vargas stands 6-foot-3 with true five-tool potential. His mechanically sound swing allows Vargas to hit for average, and his raw power should progress as he grows into his frame.

Prospect Select @PSBaseballinc INTL J2 2022 INF Joendry Vargas moves, clean hands, very athletic... Showed the arm from all angles. #TheBestPlayHere INTL J2 2022 INF Joendry Vargas moves, clean hands, very athletic... Showed the arm from all angles. #TheBestPlayHere https://t.co/3Y5hsiBCBM

