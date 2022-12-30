2023 MLB Awards: Predicting AL, NL MVP, Cy Young & Rookie of the Year

We are still a while away from the 2023 MLB Awards, which are not due to be presented until November of next year. However, we are already seeing players gear up for the start of Spring Training.

Today, we will be taking a look at some of the players who look poised to win some of the MLB's most prestigious awards next season. Although these are only predictions, we have some reason to believe they may come to fruition.

2023 MLB Awards Candidates

Cy Young

Justin Verlander surprised everyone when he won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022 at the age of 39 after going 18-4 with an ERA of 1.75. It truly proves that you do not need to be a young buck to win the best pitcher award.

Blake Treinen @Blake_Treinen 2022 Dodgers moments

#22 Julio Urias this year best pitch vs Braves

However, in 2023, Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks poised to win the NL Cy Young Award. Urias, 26, finished third in Cy Young voting last season after posting an ERA of 2.16. He's finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting for the past two seasons. At the forefront of the Dodgers rotation, Urias could very well follow in the footsteps of Clayton Kershaw, becoming a franchise pitcher for the Dodgers.

New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortes had a career year in 2022. The 27-year-old Cuban posted an ERA of 2.44 in 28 starts; the best number of his career. Expect to see Cortes build on those stats in 2023, perhaps making a strong AL Cy Young case in the process.

MVP Awards

It seems that for the foreseeable future, every AL MVP race will come down in some form to a Shohei Ohtani-Aaron Judge showdown. Judge won the MVP this year after crushing a record-setting 62 home runs. However, Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hit 95 RBIs and registered his lowest-ever ERA of just 2.33.

Although Judge will likely have a terrific 2023 campaign, it is fair to expect Ohtani to receive his second MLB MVP Award next year.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @BRWalkoff The Angels and Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract extension for the 2023 season The Angels and Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract extension for the 2023 season 💰 @BRWalkoff https://t.co/EofM1paR9h

In the NL, the MVP choices are not very clear. However, in 2023, we can expect Fernando Tatis Jr. to break back into the spotlight. Tatis missed the entirety of the 2022 season with injuries and then an 80-game suspension for using controlled substances.

In his last full season in 2021, Tatis Jr. led the MLB in home runs with 42. Tatis will be back in April and hungry for glory. We could very well see him put up an MVP-caliber year.

Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year Award is perhaps the MLB Award that is the most difficult to predict. Each year, a rookie that was previously not well-known lights up the show.

A good candidate for the 2023 Rookie of the Year Award is Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros. Brown had an ERA of 2.55 and a K/9 innings of over 11 last season in Triple-A. With the departure of Justin Verlander, there could be a viable spot in the rotation for Brown to get the exposure he needs.

"Hunter Brown" - @ Houston Astros

In the NL, the Los Angeles Dodgers have ample openings at third base and in the outfield. For this reason, rookie utility man Miguel Vargas may get the playing time he needs. Vargas hit .304 with 17 home runs in 113 games in Triple-A last season.

