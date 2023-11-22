2023 MLB Free Agency: Top 10 second basemen still available on the market ft. Whit Merrifield, Kolten Wong

The 2023 MLB free-agency period is expected to be a wild one. Shohei Ohtani, one of the best players fans have seen, is on the open market alongside the much-anticipated Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Insiders believe many teams will be aggressive in their pursuit to upgrade their roster over the offseason. There are many stars and more than capable players looking to break out in 2024.

Below, we take a look at the top 10 second basemen that are on the open market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 Hanser Alberto

Alberto spent his 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox. He is one of the youngest on the list at 31 years old. This is the guy for teams who want a younger second baseman on the open market.

#9 Garrett Hampson

Hampson spent the 2023 season with the Miami Marlins after five seasons in Colorado. He appeared in 98 games and hit .276/.349/.380 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

#8 Josh Harrison

Harrison is one of the older second basemen on the list at 36. He spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He appeared in only 40 games, hitting .204/.263/.291 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. A wrist injury cost him time away from the field, and he is looking to bounce back next season somewhere new.

#7 Rougned Odor

Odor signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres and appeared in 59 games for them. He hit .203/.299/.355 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

#6 Jonathan Schoop

Schoop returns to the open market after four seasons with the Detroit Tigers. Injuries plagued him this season, and he was DFA'd by Detroit in July. He will look to pick it up somewhere new next season.

#5 Adam Frazier

Frazier was with the Baltimore Orioles during the 2023 season. He appeared in 141 games, hitting .240/.300/.396 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs. He will certainly be an upgrade for any team looking for a capable middle infielder.

#4 Tony Kemp

Kemp was among the few bright spots for the Oakland Athletics during the 2023 season. In 124 games, he hit .209/.303/.304 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

#3 Kolten Wong

Wong split his season with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a rocky year, hitting .183/.256/.263 with four home runs and 27 RBIs. He will look to bounce back in 2024.

#2 Elvis Andrus

Andrus spent the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox. He was all over the infield, getting reps at second, third, and shortstop. While he is among the older players on this list at 35, he holds the highest war among the other free-agent second basemen (4.6).

#1 Whit Merrifield

Merrifield spent the 2023 season with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 145 games, he hit .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs. He has a great bat, plus speed, and an elite glove.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.