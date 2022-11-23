2023 MLB HOF ballot: Carlos Beltran, Francisco Rodriguez, and other big names who are eligible for the first time in 2023

Yesterday, the MLB released the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, which will be headlined by newcomers Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez. Beltran and "K-Rod" will be joined on the ball by 12 other first-time nominees, including: R.A. Dickey, Huston Street, John Lackey, Bronson Arroyo, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Jered Weaver, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.

Those 14 players will be joined by the other 14 hold-overs from previous ballots. The only player who is in his final year of eligibility will be Jeff Kent, who last year received 32.7% of the 75% required to gain entry into Cooperstown. Based on his voting totals through his 10 years of eligibility, Kent will likely not be elected into the Hall of Fame.

Out of the 14 hold-overs, Scott Rolen was the closest to an induction last year, receiving 63.2% of votes, followed by Todd Helton with 52%, and Billy Wagner with 51% of the required votes. The highest-profile players on the ballot include Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez, who have been linked to steroid use in the past.

Aside from Scott Rolen, Carlos Beltran may have the best opportunity to be selected for the Hall of Fame when the results are revealed on January 24th.

Throughout his career, Carlos Beltran hit 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs, and 2,725 hits, while maintaining a career .279 batting average. Carlos was selected to nine All-Star teams, won three Gold Glove awards, two Silver Sluggers, and was named the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year.

While he may receive some backlash from voters for his role in the 2017 World Series sign-stealing scandal while he was with the Houston Astros, Carlos Beltran was one of the most feared hitters of his generation. If he is not elected this year, he should find himself enshrined in Cooperstown before his ten-year deadline.

Aside from Carlos Beltran, which first-time has the best opportunity to reach the Hall of Fame?

John Lackey

The right-hander was a key rotation piece on three different World Series championship teams, winning with the Los Angeles Angels in 2002, the Boston Red Sox in 2013, and the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He finished his career with a 188-147 record while recording 2294 strikeouts and posting a career 3.92 ERA.

Francisco Rodriguez

K-Rod burst onto the scene in 2022, winning the World Series with John Lackey and the Angels. He still holds the single-season record for saves with 62, and currently sits 4th all-time on the career saves list with 437.

