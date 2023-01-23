2023 MLB Power Rankings: Ranking the top 5 teams for the upcoming season

With just over 2 months to go until the 2023 MLB season, teams will continue to make all the necessary moves to ensure further success in 2023. From key, record-setting signings to some losses incurred on the roster, here are the MLB Power Rankings as they stand today.

MLB Power Rankings - January 23rd 2023

#1 Houston Astros

Topping the power rankings heading into 2023 are the Houston Astros. From pitching to hitting to fielding, there wasn't much to complain about when it came to performances from the Astros in the 2022 MLB season.

"How much better does José Abreu make the Astros?" - @ Intentional Talk

Although the team is losing All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander, they boast incredible bats like Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and AL MVP runner-up Yordan Alvarez.

They have also added Jose Abreu, who looks set to replace Yuli Gurriel at the first base position. Gurriel's batting average took a 77-point dip last season, and Abreu's .304 average was just too attractive to pass up.

Expect Houston to be atop the rankings again in 2023.

#2 New York Yankees

Second are the New York Yankees. Newly-named captain Aaron Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Bombers, making him the highest-paid position player in history. The team was also able to hold on to some key players.

4 Train Savages @FourSavages Nestor Cortes will win a Gold Glove next season Nestor Cortes will win a Gold Glove next season ✅ https://t.co/LUao4k5NdK

"Nestor Cortes will win a Gold Glove next season" - @ 4 Train Savages

Anthony Rizzo, who hit his most home runs since 2018, penned a 2-year extension. Additionally, pitcher Nestor Cortes reached a deal for a 1-year, $3.2 million contract. Cortes is the best-value player on the Yankees roster, and possibly in the entire league, and posted a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts in 2022.

The Yankees blasted 254 home runs in 2022, more than any other team. With their superb hitting, the addition of right-hander Carlos Rodon to their already-stacked rotation will make Aaron Boone's club hard to beat.

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Coming in third in the 2023 MLB power rankings are the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are pitching titans. Between Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias, they look set to have the lowest ERA in the league once more.

Freddie Freeman had an unreal freshman season with the Dodgers, capturing the NL title in hits and runs. The Dodgers also penned former AL home run champ JD Martinez to a 10-year deal, while 35 home run-man Mookie Betts rounds up their lineup. Betts tied Freeman for the most runs scored last year, and was a recipient of both a Golden Glove and a Silver Slugger Award.

#4 New York Mets

Next up are the New York Mets. Under billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the team spent to bring on big names like Max Scherzer (who set the MLB record for the highest salary, earning $43 million last season).

Mathias @ImExoticFarmer We're 2 months away from watching Edwin Díaz pitch again #LFGM We're 2 months away from watching Edwin Díaz pitch again #LFGM https://t.co/QSVGoJH9Dx

"We're 2 months away from watching Edwin Díaz pitch again #LFGM" - @ Mathias

The Mets also went out and signed defending Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to a two-year deal, tying Scherzer's record. Although 2022 was a disappointing year for the Mets, pitching continues to be everything for these guys.

In addition to having two of the best starters in the world, the Mets also re-signed closer Edwin Diaz to a 3-year deal worth $64 million, setting the MLB record for the most lucrative contract ever given to a relief pitcher.

#5 Atlanta Braves

The 2021 MLB World Series champions came up short against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The team had a spectacular 18-8 run in September. Although they are losing star shortstop Dansby Swanson, their prospects are still outstanding heading into the 2023 MLB season.

Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy was acquired in a deal with the Oakland Athletics, where he will be replacing 2022 catcher William Contreras. Austin Riley and Matt Olson combined for 72 homers in 2022 and will continue to be the center of the team's core.

In terms of pitching, all eyes are on Rookie of the Year Award runner-up Spencer Strider, who had an ERA of 2.67 in 20 starts and 11 bullpen appearances, garnering 202 strikeouts over that time.

