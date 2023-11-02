2x World Series champ Mookie Betts travels with portable kitchen to keep fast-food cravings in check

Healthy eating practices are one of MLB star Mookie Betts's major keys to staying in shape and in top form. The schedules of MLB players are packed with long away games and extensive travel. Betts is aware that eating a balanced diet is crucial, regardless of how far away he is from home.

Betts has a "travel kitchen" that he uses to prepare nutritious meals while he is traveling. This allows him to live a health-conscious lifestyle wherever his baseball career takes him.

Metts always has a backpack full of tools with him. He's stocked with shelf-stable basics like peanut butter and maple syrup, as well as electric skillets and a variety of silverware. According to the bleachers' account, Metts orders groceries and cooks for himself anytime he feels hungry. Metts stated that maintaining his fitness is crucial since he still has a lot of work ahead of him in the game.

In the World Series, Mookie Betts is there, but not as a player

Wearing an expression of joy, Mookie Betts attended the World Series. A little over two weeks after the Dodgers' season came to an abrupt end on this exact field, he stepped behind the batting cage at Chase Field.

In order to give behind-the-scenes access and insights for its cable channel and social media platforms, MLB invited him to Game 3. Even after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, he continued to be interested in them.

In addition, he and former Dodger teammate Corey Seager had an odd exchange following Game 3.

Betts became the only player in MLB history to win the batting championship, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, Most Valuable Player, and World Series in the year 2018.