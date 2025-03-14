3 biggest surprises from Dodgers' complete 31-man roster for Tokyo Series 2025 vs Cubs ft. Dustin May

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached Japanese shores as they get ready for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. The reigning World Series champions are set to play a couple of exhibition games against NPB teams, the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers, before they starting their 2025 MLB season against the Chicago Cubs.

We take a look at the biggest surprises from the 31-man Dodgers roster that traveled across the Pacific. The roster will be reduced to 26 active players for the two games.

3 biggest surprises from Dodgers' complete 31-man roster for Tokyo Series 2025

Tony Gonsolin (Image Source: IMAGN)

1) Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin left at home

The Los Angeles Dodgers possess unmatched depth in the starting pitching department, with Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin being the two favorites among a host of candidates to take the fifth spot in their starting rotation. However, neither will feature in Japan as the Dodgers left both the pitchers behind for different reasons.

May and Gonsolin had missed the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, although both have returned for spring training.

Gonsolin reportedly had a back injury while working out in the weight room and will start the season on the IL. On the other hand, May stayed back in Arizona to continue his own preparation for the beginning of the regular season.

Hyeseong Kim (Image Source: IMAGN)

2) Omission of Hyeseong Kim

Hyeseong Kim was one of the major acquisitions for the Los Angeles Dodgers in this offseason after signing a three-year, $12 million contract. The Korean was expected to fill the void at second base on Opening Day following the trade deal sending Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds, but that will not be the case.

The coaching staff is looking to make some changes to his swing, so Kim has stayed behind at their spring training camp in Arizona, where he will receive a lot more at-bats. The team feels he is making progress but will nevertheless begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma.

Matt Sauer (Image Source: IMAGN)

3) Trio of new pitchers

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff for the Tokyo Series contains some notable absentees, there are quite a few surprise additions in their stead.

Nick Frasso is a right-handed reliever who missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery for a torn labrum. He was the No. 2 prosepct of their farm system at the time.

Veteran relief pitcher Luis Garcia was a non-roster invitee after signing a minor league deal in February. The 38-year-old right-hander could be playing for his eighth major league team this year.

Matt Sauer was another non-roster invitee for the team this spring. The right-hander was part of the Kansas City Royals bullpen on Opening Day last year before he was traded to the New York Yankees and spent the year in Triple-A.

