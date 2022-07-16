3 changes the Los Angeles Dodgers need to make to their roster before MLB trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a good squad, but not a perfect one. For a team that has World Series aspirations, they will need to make a few tweaks here and there.

The Dodgers are comfortably leading the NL West despite numerous injury setbacks this campaign. They will be taking on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, in the latest installment of the Freeway Series heading into the All-Star break.

Currently on a 58-30 record, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be hopeful of getting 60 wins on the board before the Midsummer Classic. They have great depth in their line-up, and it has been evident, not just by their record but by the manner of their wins too.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 matches, which is impressive in itself. What’s even more worth appreciating? Their ability to make incredible comebacks. Out of those nine wins, they fell behind early in eight of them.

In three of their last four games, the Dodgers have begun by trailing 6-0, 3-0 (both vs. St. Louis Cardinals) and 5-0 (vs. Chicago Cubs). They reigned supreme on all three occasions — both games against the Cardinals 7-6 and 11-9 against the Cubs.

With no reason to hit the panic button, the Los Angeles Dodgers will use the time on their hands to carefully assess the areas they need to work on ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. Their bullpen needs some attention, and so does their outfield.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are good, but how do they get even better?

The Los Angeles Dodgers will definitely have the postseason on their minds. At the moment, it’s about having enough competent arms and not losing steam towards the business end.

Here are three changes that could make them stronger contenders:

#1 Bullpen (Starter)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a solid bullpen. They are tied for the lowest WHIP and have the second-lowest ERA in the MLB.

Walker Buehler’s absence has been felt. A flexor strain on his right elbow forced the Dodgers to place him on the 60-day IL last month. Daniel Hudson and Tommy Kahnle are also on the sidelines, while Craig Kimbrel has been inconsistent, to say the least.

The team could go for a frontline starter to replace Buehler, and it would certainly help. What are their options?

The Dodgers could make Frankie Montas their headline acquisition this summer.

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo are two of the biggest names that they could consider. A trade for either one of them won’t be straightforward, but it’s certainly worth considering.

Montas has compiled a 3.26 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts this season. Castillo, on the other hand, is on a 2.77 ERA (166 ERA+) and a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 starts. Both will be free agents after next year.

#2 Bullpen (Depth)

The Los Angeles Dodgers love bargains, and Anthony Bass could be one.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will also be wise to consider adding depth to their bullpen. When competing for the World Series, individual mistakes could prove to be very costly, and the Dodgers have had their fair share of those this term.

The team could do with a cost-effective relief pitcher like Anthony Bass of the Miami Marlins. Bass is having his best season and is currently on a 1.40 ERA (296 ERA+). He is on a streak of not allowing a run in 13 2/3 innings over his last 14 outings.

Earlier in the season, Bass notched 14 scoreless shutout innings over 13 outings between April 11 and May 16.

#3 Outfield

The Los Angeles Dodgers could certainly improve their outfield. They have depth in the department but have been underwhelming, especially on offense.

Mookie Betts remains their main man, but Cody Bellinger has been underperforming. He is currently on a BA of .210, an OBP of .271 and an SLG of .380. Chris Taylor has struggled with injuries and hasn’t been up to his standards either.

Brandon Drury could be an excellent addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers squad.

The Dodgers have alternatives in Trayce Thompson and Jake Lamb. However, should they want to go for a more proven name, Brandon Drury of the Cincinnati Reds may just be their man.

Given his versatility, Drury is an excellent option to consider. He has played 51 games at third base, 20 games at second, five at first and two at short.

This year, Drury has hit 18 homers and is currently on a BA of .279, an OBP of .336, an SLG of .532 and a wRC+ of 137.

