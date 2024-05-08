3 early-season trades Astros must make after disastrous start to 2024 MLB season

The Houston Astros are off to a miserable start in 2024. After another beatdown against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, they dropped to 12-23. They are the sole owners of the last place in the AL West. For a team that had made seven consecutive ALCS trips, it's beginning to get late rather early in the season. If they're to turn it around, they might have to tread water until the deadline.

When that arrives, if they're still feasibly in the race (which is not a guarantee), they will need to make some substantial trades. They have plenty of talent, but it seems like an infusion of help is going to be required. They might have to move earlier than the deadline if things continue this way.

Trades the Houston Astros need to make to turn it around

3) Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso should be on Houston's radar

The New York Mets aren't doing all that well. They're sitting at .500 (18-18) and probably won't be able to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. As such, they might consider trading off pending free agents to recoup some assets.

That could begin with Pete Alonso, who plays the biggest position of need the Astros have. Jose Abreu is worth -1.2 fWAR. While Alonso has struggled, he has the pedigree to turn it around and at least be a major improvement over Abreu.

2) Ha-Seong Kim

Could Ha-Seong Kim be on the move?

Ha-Seong Kim is a pending free agent for the San Diego Padres, who have made two trades in the last few months. They could ship him off to get some assets and contend in 2025, and he could play third base or shortstop, as well as second base in Houston.

Alex Bregman, also a pending free agent, has not been good this year and that might warrant some reinforcements at the hot corner. If nothing else, Kim provides a good bat and defensive versatility, and the Astros can't be too picky if they're looking for help.

1) Michael Kopech

The Astros need Michael Kopech

The starting pitching has not been all that great in Houston, and Michael Kopech could be a good addition. His poor stats would make him cheap, but putting him into the Houston Astros factory with his stuff and arm might produce something great. The Chicago White Sox are also probably ready to move almost anyone they have as they rebuild, so this is a trade the Astros should be all over right now.

