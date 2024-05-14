3 early-season trades Braves could make to assert NL East dominance

The Atlanta Braves have been good, but they're not in first place in their division right now. For the first time in a while, the Braves don't lead the division and trail the Philadelphia Phillies by four games. To return to that level of dominance and ensure they're the team to beat in the National League, they may need to look into a few early-season trades.

There were trades late in spring training, and one blockbuster in the NL East took place after the regular season began, so the trade market is hot early. Here are a few moves the Braves might want to try quickly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 trades the Braves should look into right now

#1) Justin Verlander

Could Justin Verlander be on the move again?

Should the Houston Astros do the unthinkable and pull the plug on what has been a disastrous season, the first candidate to be traded would be Justin Verlander. The ace is still a pretty good pitcher but he's old and expensive.

Verlander wouldn't fit the timeline of a potential soft rebuild in Houston, but he does fit the bill of a player traded to a contender. Enter the Atlanta Braves, a team that needs pitching and is known for reviving pitchers. Verlander would do wonders in their system.

#2) Jesus Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo could be a Braves target

The Miami Marlins have already traded, and if they keep losing, they might start a fire sale. The Braves have the farm system depth to trade for someone like Luzardo, who has been in trade rumors before.

The young pitcher would fill the void left by Spencer Strider (at least in terms of depth) and could be a nice addition to their rotation. The Braves are known for making pitchers even better, so this would be a great move.

#3) Luis Robert Jr.

Could the Braves go after Luis Robert Jr.?

The Braves could use some outfield depth, as Adam Duvall and Jarred Kellenic have not been great this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. has been decent, but the rest of the outfield hasn't been spectacular.

Luis Robert Jr. is under team control, young, and one of the best outfielders in the MLB. That makes him a prime target for a trade and extension. The Braves have done this with other teams quite often, and they could do it with the Chicago White Sox this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback