3 early-season trades the Dodger can make to continue their strong 2024 start

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot 26-13 start. They were pegged as MLB's best team in the offseason and they have thus far lived up to the hype for the most part. Their offseason spending spree has paid off, but they don't have the best record in baseball, or even the National League.

As such, they might want to look into some reinforcements. It's very early for trades, but a divisional rival of LA already swung a trade. Here are some the Dodgers might want to consider.

Three trades the Dodgers should look into to cement World Series favorite status

3) Jazz Chisholm Jr.



The Miami Marlins are bad, and they already started the fire sale by trading Luis Arraez away. They could continue by fielding offers for star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. If so, the Dodgers should be all over it.

Their outfield depth has not been good without Mookie Betts there, as Chris Taylor, James Outman, Jason Heyward, Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages have been worth a combined 1.4 fWAR. Pages and Hernandez have been good, but the rest have not.

2) David Bednar



Former All-Star closer David Bednar has had a rough go with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who should be sellers once again. The Dodgers pitching factory could fix him, and while they do have a plethora of starters, their bullpen is not as deep.

Adding Bednar would give them a bullpen that could be feared by other teams. It would also prevent some innings overload for some starters, like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler or Tyler Glasnow, who should probably keep their innings total lower this year.

1) Ha-Seong Kim



Ha-Seong Kim is a pending free agent and very well could be on the move. The San Diego Padres have been trading both ways this offseason and regular season, so it wouldn't be a shock.

This is the perfect move for the Dodgers, though. It would allow Mookie Betts to move back to the outfield and give them tremendous infield depth. It would improve their infield and outfield defense, neither of which has been excellent this year.

