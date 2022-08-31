3 issues New York Yankees need to address before 2022 MLB postseason

The New York Yankees' 2022 season has been full of many highs and a few lows. The second-half of the season has not gone the way the team and fans would have liked. Here are three things the team needs to address ahead of the postseason.

#3 Starting rotation depth

The New York Yankees have several issues that need to be addressed ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs and one of them is the starting rotation. The Yankees' starting rotation has been in flux in the second half of the season. The team traded a reliable starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery. Since then it seems as if the team has lacked depth in the rotation.

The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, but he has largely been inconsistent. Since the All-Star break, Montas has posted a 5.88 ERA.

YES Network @YESNetwork Frankie Montas: "I'm still working, I'm still going out there and trying to give my best." Frankie Montas: "I'm still working, I'm still going out there and trying to give my best." https://t.co/JGLHKfFojO

"Frankie Montas: 'I'm still working, I'm still going out there and trying to give my best.'" - YES Network

In a postseason, the Yankees have their top two starters set to be Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes.

The question will be, can Montas turn his second-half around and be the third starter for the Yankees? He certainly need to if the team wants to make a deep run in October.

#2 Closer role

Arguably the biggest issue the Yankees need to figure out by the postseason is their closer role. Clay Holmes, who has just been reinstated from the IL, started the season as one of the most dominant closers in the game.

Holmes earned an All-Star spot for the American League. The second half has been much different for Holmes, posting a 7.43 ERA in his last 15 appearances. Perhaps for the Yankees' sake, Holmes could return as his first-half self after recovering from injury.

YES Network @YESNetwork The Yankees roster gets a shake-up as Clay Holmes returns from the IL, reports @M_Marakovits The Yankees roster gets a shake-up as Clay Holmes returns from the IL, reports @M_Marakovits. https://t.co/utiFGsybGQ

"The Yankees roster gets a shaekup as Clay Holmes returns" - YES Network

Reliever Aroldis Chapman has also been inconsistent and has not been reliable for much of the season. The team acquired reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs at the deadline, but he is now sidelined with a shoulder strain. The Yankees have time to figure the issue out, but with just a month left before the playoffs, their time will soon run out.

#1 Health

An uncontrollable issue and perhaps the biggest reason the New York Yankees have struggled in the second-half has been injuries.

The Yankees have five key players who have been significant contributors in 2022 on the IL. These include starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and slugger Matt Carpenter. The New York Yankees also acquired outfielder Harrison Bader from the Cardinals, who is injured as well. Getting these players back will be critical for a postseason run.

All in all, while the New York Yankees have struggled in the second half, the team is in great shape to make a run in the postseason. These last 30+ games will be critical for the team to get each of these main issues straigtened out. Come postseason, the regular season records won't matter, and any team that catches fire has a chance to win it all.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt