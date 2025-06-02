3 major Yankees weaknesses Dodgers exploited in series win ft. Gerrit Cole's absence

The World Series rematch happened between the LA Dodgers and the New York Yankees over the weekend at Dodger Stadium, and the result was no different. The defending champions took the Yankees apart in the first two games, winning 8-5 and 18-2. The Yankees salvaged some pride by winning the rubber game, 7-3.
However, the series served Yankees fans with the harsh reality that the team has some major weaknesses they need to address if they hope to win their first World Series since 2009.
Three major Yankees weaknesses that came out against the Dodgers
1) Gerrit Cole's absence
The Yankees were served with an early injury setback when they learned that Gerrit Cole won't turn up for the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery. That left the Yankees rotation shorthanded of a premier ace and inexperienced. The team is also without reigning AL Cy Young winner Luis Gil.
That experience was noticeable, especially in Game 2, when starter Will Warren pitched 1.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs.
2) Inconsistent offensive production
For a change, Aaron Judge redeemed himself from his 2024 World Series performance. However, the production from other batters were far too inconsistent, leading to the Yankees not being able to drive runners from scoring positions.
3) Defensive shortcomings
Rubbing salt on the wounds of Yankees fans, the team once again struggled to put a good showing on the field defensively.
In the 18-2 loss, defensive missteps allowed the Dodgers to capitalize and build an insurmountable lead. Even in the first game, the Yankees were tagged with an error.
As of early May, they have committed 19 errors, ranking among the bottom third in the league. Their fielding percentage is .985, which is below the league average.
With the series win, the Dodgers improved to 36-23 while the Yankees dropped to 36-22. Both teams are at the top of their respective divisions, and if the regular season ends today, the two teams could have set themselves up for a World Series showdown.