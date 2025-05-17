3 managers Orioles could target after firing Brandon Hyde ft. Joe Maddon

The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde following a 15-28 start to the 2025 season. Hyde was the 2023 American League Manager of the Year, but his future remained uncertain entering the 2025 season.

Ad

MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to break the news of the firing, and Baltimore will now be looking for a new manager. Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve in the interim, but Baltimore is expected to look for a permanent option.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news is still fresh, but it doesn't take long to come up with a list of three potential options to replace Hyde in Baltimore.

3 managers to potentially replace Brandon Hyde

1) Joe Maddon

Joe Maddon is a former manager - Source: Imagn

Joe Maddon has plenty of experience in the AL East as he was a longtime manager of the Tampa Bay Rays. While Maddon did great work with the Rays organization, he made his biggest mark in Chicago with the Cubs.

Ad

Maddon was the manager who helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series championship, ending a 108-year drought. Ironically, Brandon Hyde was a coach under Maddon during the World Series run in 2016.

2) David Ross

David Ross was fired in Chicago - Source: Imagn

David Ross is another man with ties to Brandon Hyde, as he was also on the 2016 Cubs team. After that season, Ross eventually took over the managerial job in Chicago after the team moved on from Maddon.

Ad

It's unclear if Ross has any real interest in replacing Brandon Hyde in Baltimore, but he will be a target for any team. Ross has maintained that he wants to get back into baseball, and the Orioles should at least give him a call.

3) Skip Schumaker

Skip Schumaker stepped down from the Marlins - Source: Imagn

Skip Schumaker was the 2023 National League Manager of the Year for the Miami Marlins, but he ended his tenure there the following year. Schumaker ultimately stepped down from his managerial role with the Marlins, but all signs pointed to him being forced out.

Schumaker is now working in the front office for the Texas Rangers, but he would make a solid option to replace Brandon Hyde in Baltimore. Schumaker was extremely successful with a small-market team in Miami, and that followed a successful playing career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More