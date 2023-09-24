Chicago Cubs manager David Ross told reporters that he apologized for the comments he made about the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The Pirates won 8-6 in the final game to take the series, leaving Ross frustrated during the interview, where he said that the Pirates were not great. The manager clarified that the comments were made in the heat of the moment.

Ross got caught in a difficult situation among fans and opponents when he vented out his frustration following the series loss to the Pirates. He clarified that he texted Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton to tell him that it was just the frustration of the loss:

"Part of this job, you're not always going to be perfect in these meetings and sometimes after a game, postgame, you're going to say things that probably don't come out the right way."

David Ross is former MLB player who played as a catcher for several teams during his illustrious career between 2002 and 2016. Having started his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he later won two World Series titles, first with the Red Sox and then with the Cubs. He was then hired to be their manager ahead of the 2020 season.

Manager David Ross on the verge of leading the Cubs to second postseason in his tenure

In his first season in 2020 as the Chicago Cubs manager, David Ross clinched top spot in the NL but lost to the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card series. Since then, they have missed out on the MLB postseason on two occasions but look to be on course to make it this year.

While there are many fans who remain unconvinced of his management style, they are still in a position to fight for the postseason, as the season heads into the final weeks. They have already won the current series against the Rockies, and a decent outcome against the Braves may set them up to an impressive finish to the regular season.