3 MLB franchises that desperately need a change of ownership

Owning an MLB franchise is not an easy job. Although it can be incredibly lucrative and personally rewarding, the margins for error are huge. As someone who owns an MLB team, you have shareholders, staff, players, and, of course, fans watching and relying on your every move.

Poor ownership can have massive ramifications on the financial health of the organization, as well as the psyche of everyone involved. The Steinbrenners, who own the New York Yankees, or Steve Cohen, who owns the New York Mets, are examples of good ownership. Here, we will take a look at some owners who are in control of teams that are not so fortunate.

3 MLB Teams that are in need of an ownership change

#1 Cincinatti Reds

Where do we start? Since starting the season with a record of 3-15, the Cincinatti Reds have improved their fortunes — slightly — to 13-30, which is still the worst record in the MLB. The owner, Phil Castellini, some say, is the reason why the Reds are imbued in such a culture of defeat.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho #Reds Before Opening Day, I asked Reds President and COO Phil Castellini about his message to the fans after his radio comments went viral. Here’s his response. @WLWT Before Opening Day, I asked Reds President and COO Phil Castellini about his message to the fans after his radio comments went viral. Here’s his response. @WLWT #Reds https://t.co/cukIIopmSv

"Before Opening Day, I asked Reds President and COO Phil Castellini about his message to the fans after his radio comments went viral. Here’s his response." - @ Brandon Saho

The Reds have not been successful in the playoffs in over 25 years and have only been above .500 five times since Castellini took over in 2006.

Earlier this season, responding to fans who demanded a better showing from their club, Castellini said "Well, where are you going to go? Sell the team to who? That's the other thing. You want to have this debate? .... What would you do with this team to have it more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exists? It would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else."

Eventually, Castellini was forced to reel back these comments as fans got too upset. Definitely not a good look.

#2 Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have become the laughing stock of the American League East, if not the entire AL itself. They are owned by 92-year-old Pete Angelos who took control in 1993. In the time since Angelos took over, the O's have only made the playoffs three times. According to those close to the Orioles boss, Angelos is extremely "hands on" and has on more than one occasion fired managers for little to no reason.

The most Angelos has done since 1993 is throw a raging tantrum in 2004 when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington, D.C., fearing an MLB team in D.C. would cut into his team's market share.

"Before the 1st game starts, I salute the Nats, the reigning NL champions. I well remember the effort involved in the early 2000s in getting pro baseball back to DC. (Pete Angelos, owner of the Baltimore Orioles, did all he could to prevent a team from coming to DC" - @ Chris LePapi

In 2010, Angelos lost even more popularity with fans as he flatly rejected Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. when Ripken offered to act in a foundational role for the younger players on the Orioles.

#1 Oakland Athletics

John Fisher, the owner of the Oakland Athletics, may be the cheapest owner in MLB history. Constantly facing allegations of using the team as a cash cow, and putting little to no resources into the development of skills on the field, Fisher is not popular with fans.

Contrary to the free-spending ways of Steve Cohen and the New York Mets, Fisher has made pearl-clutching a tradition in Oakland. The A's consistently have the lowest revenue-to-payroll ratio in baseball. In the 17 years that Fisher has been at the helm, the A's have not even come close to winning a World Series.

What's more is that the O.co Coliseum, where the A's play their home games, is falling apart. Consistently ranked as the worst stadium in baseball, Fisher does not seem to care. There are rumors that the Oakland Athletics could move to Las Vegas, and maybe then Fisher will start caring.

Here is our list of some of the worst-managed clubs in the MLB. Can you think of any more? Let us know below.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt