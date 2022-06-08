3 MLB franchises that could shift cities in near future 

MLB has not had a franchise relocate in nearly 17 years when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington, D.C., to become the Nationals. Over the past decade, there have been many rumors and much speculation over the relocation options for several teams and whether or not the MLB will expand to new cities. This article will look at three teams that could potentially move to a new city in the near future.

3 MLB teams that could relocate in the near future

#3 Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are located in one of the smallest markets in all of baseball. The metro population of Cincinnati is 926,000. The Reds were founded in 1881 and are the oldest franchise in the history of Major League Baseball. Because of that, the league will likely not move the franchise.

The Reds attendance has consistently ranked toward the bottom in baseball. This season, the team is ranked 23rd with an average of 16,727 fans per game. While a move is highly unlikely, there is still some cause for concern.

Possible Cities: Indianapolis, Nashville, Columbus.

#2 Tampa Bay Rays

MLB:Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays come in at the #2 spot for teams most likely to relocate. The Rays play in an extremely small market in St. Petersburg, Florida, and have been rumored for several seasons to be a possible team to be on the move.

The biggest issue for the Rays has been the location of their ballpark in St. Petersburg instead of Tampa. There has been talks over a new stadium being built in Tampa, but the new stadium may not be in the local taxpayers' interest, given the low attendance seen regularly at games. The Rays stadium holds up to 42,000 people but has averaged just 13,000 fans per game to start the 2022 season. A new location would surely help draw more fans.

Possible Cities: Las Vegas, Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal.

#1 Oakland Athletics

MLB: Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are the most likely team to relocate in the near future. For the past 20 years, the Athletics have been one of the lowest payroll teams in all of baseball. Given the market, Oakland has shown it can support its team, but given the low payroll and unwillingness to re-sign players, many fans have been turned off.

The Athletics team attendance ranks dead last in all of baseball in 2022, with an average attendance of just 8,283 people. Another issue with the franchise in Oakland has been the stadium.

The team has played at the RingCentral Coliseum since moving to Oakland from Kansas City in 1968 and are well overdue for a new stadium. Without a new stadium being built and funded by the taxpayers of Oakland, just like the Raiders in the NFL, another professional sports team may move out of Oakland and find its way to Las Vegas.

Possible Cities: Las Vegas, Portland, Nashville, Salt Lake City

