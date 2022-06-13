3 MLB teams that will likely end the season with less than 60 wins 

With the 2022 MLB season inching closer to its midway point, some teams have set themselves apart from the rest. The New York teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Houston Astros have each established a stronghold in their divisions.

Some teams, on the other hand, are on the opposite side of the spectrum. They have yet to make an impact this season, and by the looks of it, are in for a rough journey to the end of this year.

Red Reporter @redreporter Thanks to the A's and Royals for losing today, as it means the Reds no longer have the worst record in baseball again for now for the time being again.



"Thanks to the A's and Royals for losing today, as it means the Reds no longer have the worst record in baseball again for now for the time being again. We'll check back periodically on the Race for the 1st Overall Draft Pick." - Red Reporter

While many teams are gunning for the playoffs, and others are forecast to win at least 100 games, the following list contains the three most likely teams to lose at least a century of games and not even reach the 60-win mark.

#3 Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are still hosting a fire sale that began last season.

Unlike their old pals and former Oakland-based NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, who are in the NBA Finals this year, the Oakland Athletics are nowhere near close to reaching a .500 winning percentage.

Talent-wise, the A's have the deepest lineup on this list, but they've made it clear that they want to sell their players and rebuild. Frankie Montas and Ramon Laureano could be dealt to playoff-contending teams before the deadline.

With the A's being the first MLB team to reach 40 losses this campaign and having lost nine out of the last ten, the season is looking murky for the American League team from the Bay.

#2 Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have the least number of wins in the American League.

From one MLB franchise that played in Kansas City to the present-day team that occupies it, the Royals have been battered and bruised in their division. They've lost 17 games against their division counterparts and currently sport a record of 20-39.

Josh Vernier @JoshVernier610



The team is on pace to lose a franchise-record 111 games, with 24 shutouts. No American League team has been shut out that often in 50 years. Kansas City has been shut out eight times in 2022. The most in MLB.The team is on pace to lose a franchise-record 111 games, with 24 shutouts. No American League team has been shut out that often in 50 years. #Royals Kansas City has been shut out eight times in 2022. The most in MLB.The team is on pace to lose a franchise-record 111 games, with 24 shutouts. No American League team has been shut out that often in 50 years. #Royals

The Royals have also conceded the most runs in the American League with 317 and have been shutout 24 times this year.

#1 Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were the consensus pick to have the worst record in MLB this year.

The men from the Great American Ball Park are not having a great season. After a yard sale that saw them let go of Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, and Eugenio Suarez, the Cincinnati Reds are slated to have the least wins in MLB this season.

"This seems good. (via @StatsBySTATS)" - Cincinnati Reds

On the brighter side of things, at least they can give their prospects ample time to adjust to the league. Graham Ashcraft and Hunter Greene look poised to be the faces of the Reds' rotation in the future. But for now, they'll have to endure the growing pains of a losing team that currently has a record of 21-39.

