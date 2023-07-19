3 New York Yankees player cards which are cheat codes in MLB The Show 23: How to unlock, attributes, and more

When MLB The Show 23 hit shelves everywhere on March 28, it did not take long for those who tried the game to start touting it as one of the best of it's kind.

Designed by San Diego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios, the baseball simulation games allows users to compete in true-to-life games using virtual versions of their favorite players and stars.

Jam-packed with features, MLB The Show 23 includes updates in Franchise Mode, Stadium Creator Mode, and even allows players to compete as Negro League players from bygone times.

However, the feature of MLB The Show 23 that has gotten people most excited is the inclusion of Diamond Dynasty Mode. In this mode, players can collect cards, leading to XP points, for completing in-game tasks.

Although the game features no in-game cheat codes to speak of, some New York Yankees player cards are so valuable that they might as well be.

With a value of 101 in MLB The Show 23, all-time saves leader Mariano Rivera is featured as the third most valuabe Yankees card. Rivera, a Panamanian who played on the Yankees between 1995 and 2013. A 3-time AL saves leader, Rivera now holds the all-time record for saves, with 652, and ERA+, with a figure of 205.

Yankees legend Derek Jeter's player card value comes in at 104, the highest of any shortstop in the game. Over his twenty seasons in baseball, Jeter registered over 3,000 hits, and won five World Series, he is still considered to be one of the best shortstops ever.

"2013 - Mariano Rivera delivers a perfect inning in his final All-Star game" - ZT

Finally, the final legend whose card presents strong value in MLB The Show is, you guessed it, Babe Ruth. Although he made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox more than 100 years ago, Ruth's stats with the "Murderers Row" Yankees is what made his name. His 110 card value in MLB The Show 23 accurately reflects the fact that Ruth leads the all-time leaderboard in SLG, OPS, and OPS+ to this day.

MLB The Show 23 is an exciting fusion of baseball past and present

Through the timelessness of the player cards used in Diamond Dynasty, players are able to tie in the past, present and future of baseball in a rewarding and dynamic way. Hopefully, you are able to accrue all these players cards in your adventures with the game.

