3 pitchers Astros could target if Jose Urquidy is forced to miss time with injury

With Opening Day around the corner, the Houston Astros have to shift their focus to veteran pitcher Jose Urquidy. The 28-year-old pulled himself out of Friday's Spring Training game after feeling discomfort in his right elbow. Although Urquidy will undergo further testing, the Houston Astros will need to be prepared if the veteran is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Although the team will wait and see the results of the testing, there is a chance that Jose Urquidy could be sidelined to open the new season. The 28-year-old missed three months last season with a shoulder injury, which only expands the team's need to look at alternatives.

Here's a look at three replacements for Jose Urquidy if he is forced to miss time

#1 - Blake Snell

Blake Snell might be the most obvious name that pops up when it comes to starting pitcher replacements and with good reason. Not only is Snell one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB, but he is also currently without a contract. If the Houston Astros were looking to make a splash, Snell could be an option.

"Facing mounting questions about their depth, the Astros have remained engaged in the starting pitching market. And Jim Crane has previously coveted current free agent Blake Snell in the past. Could Houston make a move for the former Cy Young winner?" - @TheAthletic

Given the number of injuries that are already plaguing the Houston Astros' pitching rotation, including Justin Verlander and Lance McCuller Jr., Snell could be a major X-factor for the team.

#2 - Jordan Montgomery

Another obvious choice, Jordan Montgomery is in the same boat as Blake Snell for the moment, and makes sense for the Astros to target. Coming off a World Series title with the Texas Rangers, Montgomery has the postseason experience that could help him excel with the Houston Astros. It remains to be seen if he will want to join his former rival, but at this point, he will likely want to land with any club.

#3 - Trevor Bauer

The Houston Astros could be the ideal landing spot for Trevor Bauer. Both the club and the pitcher have their fair share of haters across the league, and both parties also thrive on that sentiment. Bauer has previously stated that he will sign for the minimum, so he could be a low-cost addition if Jose Urquidy is sidelined.

"The Astros need Trevor Bauer. Trevor Bauer needs the Astros. What are we waiting for?" - @KU_rules

