3 pitchers Rangers could pivot to after missing out on Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw has opted to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers after being linked to the Texas Rangers. The future Hall of Famer was linked between the two clubs all offseason but he has now agreed to return to the Dodgers for his 17th season with the club.

"Dodgers, LHP Clayton Kershaw are reportedly in agreement on a deal, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JoelSherman1" - @MLB

Now, the reigning World Series champions will have to look elsewhere in order to bolster their injury-riddled pitching rotation. Luckily for the Texas Rangers, there are a number of starting pitchers remaining on the free agent and trade markets that they could turn to as a replacement for Clayton Kershaw.

Here's a look at three alternatives to Clayton Kershaw for the Texas Rangers

#1 - Jordan Montgomery

A reunion with veteran starter Jordan Montgomery might make the most sense for both parties. After being a key member of Texas' World Series championship, Jordan Montgomery became one of the most coveted pitchers in free agency.

"Words really can’t describe how bad I want Jordan Montgomery to come back" - @RangersInsiders

The two parties have been linked throughout the offseason and now following Kershaw's signing with the Dodgers, Montgomery might be essential for Texas.

#2 - Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease has found his name in trade rumors all offseason, yet the former Cy Young Award Finalist remains a member of the Chicago White Sox. That being said, if Texas decided to pursue a potential trade for Cease, they have a number of prized prospects who could tempt the White Sox to pull the trigger.

#3 - Hyun-Jin Ryu

Texas could look to Hyun-Jin Ryu on a short-term deal this upcoming season. The 36-year-old left-hander, who had Tommy John Surgery in 2022, is reportedly undergoing a normal offseason training program in his native South Korea. Last season, Ryu was able to return to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation, posting a 3-3 record with a 3.46 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 52.0 innings.

"#BlueJays Hyun-jin Ryu records his first win in 444 days. #NextLevel" - @SNstats

Ryu, who is still looking to land with a new team for the 2024 season could be an ideal fit for the reigning World Series champions. The Rangers only have one left-handed pitcher currently projected for their regular season rotation, so he could help balance the pitching staff.

