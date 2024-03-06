3 pitchers the Red Sox could go all in for following Lucas Giolito's potentially season-ending injury

The Boston Red Sox were dealt a severe blow after newly-signed pitcher Lucas Giolito suffered a season-ending injury during spring training. The 29-year-old righty was signed in January amid a dire need for pitchers.

However, his initial scans revealed a partial UCL tear and a flexor strain. With this, Giolito's season might be over before it even began.

In January of this year, Lucas Giolito signed a two-year deal with Boston, with an opt-out clause after the first season.

Even after signing Giolito, the Red Sox's rotation looked thin, with prospects like Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck expected to get a real chance. However, with the latest turn of events, they will be looking to replace him, and here is a look at the top three candidates.

Top candidates to replace Lucas Giolito for Red Sox

#3. Blake Snell

Reigning NL Cy Young Blake Snell is a free agent on the market despite coming off an amazing season. While he initially expected a big paycheck, he may now have to settle for a shorter deal.

It remains to be seen if the Boston front office is willing to foot the bill for the ace as we head into the final weeks ahead of the new MLB season.

#2. Mike Clevinger

Chicago White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger is under the radar in the free agent market despite a strong showing in the 2023 season.

Red Sox catcher Roberto Perez said that the current rotation reminds him of the Cleveland Guardians, where Clevinger was a regular. This connection could prove to be a game-changer. for the Red Sox.

#1. Jordan Montgomery

After Giolito's injury, Jordan Montgomery remains the most likely for the Red Sox. Even before their current predicament, the Boston front office had shown some interest in the LHP, but now they might be forced to make a big move.

While agent Scott Boras says that the market for pitchers is heating up, Montgomery is the number one option for the Red Sox. However, they will be forced to spend a lot to land him ahead of the new season.

